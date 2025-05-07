Haliburton stunner sinks Cavs, Warriors down Wolves despite big Curry blow

THE INDIANA PACERS defeated the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 120-119 as the Golden State Warriors shrugged off a Stephen Curry injury to claim victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA playoffs on Tuesday.

Tyrese Haliburton’s 24-foot three-pointer with just 1.1 seconds remaining sealed a remarkable comeback from fourth seeds Indiana as they took a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Donovan Mitchell had almost single-handedly dragged an injury-depleted Cleveland to victory with a masterful performance, scoring 48 points in a game the Cavs led by 20 midway through the third quarter.

But Cleveland, missing injured starters Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De’Andre Hunter, wilted visibly down the stretch as a dogged Pacers line-up refused to roll over and steadily chipped away at the Cavaliers’ lead.

Cleveland forward Max Strus looked to have put the Cavs on course for victory after draining his fifth three-pointer of the night to put the home side 117-110 up with just over a minute remaining.

Indiana, though, closed with a 10-2 run, culminating with Haliburton’s winning three to set the seal on a sensational fightback.

“Cleveland hit us with a hellacious punch early in the game and it was difficult to get the ball over half court, let alone score,” Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said afterwards.

“We played from behind the whole game. But in the fourth quarter we just hung in there…our group has a belief in one another and we just keep executing and keep playing.”

Pacers point guard Haliburton finished with 19 points while Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner scored 23 points apiece. Six Indiana players finished in double figures.

Mitchell’s 48-point performance was backed by Strus with 23 points while Jarrett Allen added 22.

Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said his team had faded in the critical fourth quarter.

“We outplayed them for most of the game,” Atkinson said.

“We couldn’t really separate ourselves. Every possession, they just upped their physicality. We ran out of gas.”

Game three is in Indianapolis on Friday.

In Minneapolis, the Golden State Warriors were forced to dig deep before battling to a 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Western Conference semi-final series opener.

The Timberwolves had dismantled the third-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the previous round, but struggled to get to grips with a steely Golden State defense in a low-scoring contest at the Target Center.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had a rare off-night, sinking just one three-pointer in his 23-point total.

The Wolves’ wayward long-range shooting proved the difference, with the team making just five of 29 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors by contrast made 18-of-42 from three-point range with Buddy Hield draining five threes to lead the Golden State scoring with 24 points.

Jimmy Butler added 20 points while defensive linchpin Draymond Green also chipped in with an important 18-point haul.

But the victory was clouded by a worrying injury to superstar Curry, who left the game in the second quarter clutching his left hamstring.

The 11-time All-Star headed to the locker room for treatment and did not return, almost certainly ruling him out of Thursday’s game two and putting a question mark over his fitness for the rest of the series.

“We want Steph back, I tell you that — it’s hard playing without that man,” Butler told TNT television after the win. “Steph is our best player, and the game is much easier when we’ve got him.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the veteran would undergo an MRI scan on Wednesday.

“We’re definitely game-planning for him not to be available on Thursday,” Kerr said.

“We don’t know yet, but with a hamstring, it’s hard to imagine that he would play Thursday.

“I spoke to him at half-time and he’s obviously crushed. But the guys picked him up and played a great game. We’re all concerned but it’s part of the game.”

