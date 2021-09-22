Ireland flanker Anna Caplice signs for Gloucester-Hartpury

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL ANNA Caplice has signed for Gloucester-Hartpury, the English side have confirmed.

Caplice spent the last two years with Harlequins after moving from Richmond, before relocating to Dublin earlier this year, and featured for Munster in the recent women’s inter-provincial series.

The flanker will hope the move to Gloucester will boost her international chances having fallen down the pecking order over the last year.

Caplice has 14 Ireland caps to her name, but hasn’t been capped since the 2020 Six Nations and didn’t make the squad for the ongoing Rugby World Cup Europe Qualifier tournament, with head coach Adam Griggs outlining that the Cork native had “missed out through performance.”

Caplice had been part of Griggs’ extended training squad ahead of the tournament, as was uncapped IQ Rugby player Kathryn Buggy, who is also on the books at Gloucester.

Gloucester confirmed Caplice’s signature this morning, with the 32-year-old due to link up with the squad next week.

The club are currently third in the Premier 15s table having won two of their opening three fixtures this season.

