Thursday 22 July 2021
Ireland Sevens captain one of four uncapped players in Griggs' 39-strong training squad

Lucy Mulhall, Kathryn Buggy, Mary Healy and Sam Monaghan are the new faces on board.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 22 Jul 2021, 4:47 PM
Lucy Mulhall is included in the 15s training squad.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND SEVENS CAPTAIN Lucy Mulhall is one of four uncapped players named in Adam Griggs’ 39-strong training squad announced this afternoon.

Wicklow native Mulhall — a star on the Sevens circuit and also a talented ladies football player — is included in the 15s set-up for upcoming pre-season training camps alongside a trio of uncapped IQ Rugby identified players in Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury), Mary Healy (Lindenwood University) and Sam Monaghan (Wasps).

Griggs has included plenty of familiar faces as the Girls In Green, who finished third in their 2021 Six Nations campaign, look to push on and secure World Cup qualification.

“The players are refreshed and energised about our first squad camp this weekend and look forward to starting our preparation for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers after a productive 2021 Women’s Six Nations,” the head coach said.

“While it is our first camp back together, we will be driving the standards that have been set and expect this pre-season block to be extremely competitive. There are some new faces in the group while we also welcome back a number of players from injury so it’s an ideal opportunity for them to put their hand up during this window.

“This is a hugely important year for women in Irish Rugby and as such it’s brilliant to welcome the new #NothingLikeIt initiative.

“Working with this group of international players, I understand what that means and I look forward to supporting the campaign and seeing it progress throughout the coming months.”

The World Cup qualifiers are due to take place in September after Covid-enforced postponements.

Ireland Training Squad

Backs (15)

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)*

Ellen Murphy (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/ Connacht)

Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)

Forwards (24)

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)*

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Ciara Cooney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock College/ Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Mary Healy (Lindenwood University/IQ Rugby)*

Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)*

Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster)

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster)

*Denotes uncapped at this level.

