Green light: Anna Patten cleared to play for Ireland in Euro 2025 qualifiers

ANNA PATTEN HAS received international clearance from Fifa and is eligible to play Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers against France and England.

The Aston Villa defender was a surprise inclusion as Eileen Gleeson named her squad last week, and she is now in camp in Dublin with the Girls In Green.

Patten required a change of Association: she was born in England and represented them at underage level.

The 24-year-old has now been given the green light to play in Ireland’s opening Group A3 games away to France on Friday, and against the Lionesses at the Aviva Stadium next Tuesday.

Patten’s Irish roots are through her grandfather Donald Coyle, who hailed from Falcarragh in Donegal, and her grandmother Bridie Coyle (nee Conroy) of Lettermore in Galway.

“I’m delighted to be in with the Ireland squad,” Patten said. “I was super excited when Eileen gave me the call and now to have the clearance come through is great.

“This is a really strong squad and I just want to bring what I can to it to help the team.

“My Grandparents have always been my greatest supporters and they have really motivated me to work hard to succeed in my career, so I’m delighted to be able to represent Ireland through them.”

The squad reconvened across yesterday and today, as preparations get underway at FAI HQ.

The 42 understands an injury update on Niamh Fahey will be provided tomorrow. The Liverpool captain linked up with the squad, but is a concern owing to a fresh calf setback.

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes).

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Reading – on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University).

