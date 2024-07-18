'I can’t stop laughing and crying, I don’t know what emotions to feel' - Patten family pride

NOT ONLY DID Anna Patten score her first goal for Ireland as they stunned France in Cork on Tuesday night, it came during her first win in green.

Patten’s sixth cap was a memorable one. She sealed the 3-1 victory with a late header — which went in off French midfielder Grace Geyoro, but she is claiming and Uefa are crediting.

The English-born defender joined Eileen Gleeson’s squad in April and made her debut in the opening Euro 2025 qualifier against France. After five unforgiving defeats in the Group of Death, Patten enjoyed a full circle moment against Les Bleus.

Her mother, Paula, was watching on with mixed emotions at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as she dedicated her goal to her late grandfather, Donald Coyle, who hailed from Donegal.

“It means so much, to be honest,” Patten tells The 42. “Putting on the green jersey every game means a lot to me but to score that goal meant everything.

“My Grandad passed away last year and is a huge reason why I wanted to come and represent Ireland. That goal is dedicated to him. He’s my inspiration.

“My mum was there in the crowd which was an amazing feeling. She just goes to me there, ‘I can’t stop laughing and crying, I don’t know what emotions to feel!’ That was really big having her here.”

Patten hailed an “unbelievable” win which copper-fastened a seeded place in the Euro 2025 play-offs. “It’s just such a good stepping stone for us now going into the play-offs knowing that we can beat anyone and get ourselves to Switzerland next year, which really is the goal.”

🇮🇪 3-1 🇫🇷

Three points surely in the bag as the ball goes in off Geyoro under pressure from Anna Patten#WEURO2025 pic.twitter.com/4XlBKpw7Bu — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 16, 2024

She also reflected on a testing campaign against three of the world’s top six in France, England and Sweden.

The Aston Villa star spoke about the squad shutting out the external talk of a six-game losing run and lack of goals, and the overall growth.

“We block out the noise when we come into this environment,” she said. “It’s all about us, it’s all about what we can do. I wouldn’t say that that was an issue for us.

“We knew each game there was opportunities, chances, we weren’t conceding too many — except that one game against Sweden [3-1] that we were mostly disappointed in. But they were tight games and these are top teams. We knew within ourselves that the goals were going to come.”

“I’m just so glad we have a win,” she added.

“I don’t think many people would say that their first six games were against those types of opponents, but that’s what you want. You want to play against the best – you’ve got to beat the best to be the best. It’s been unbelievable being part of these qualifiers, I hope to step on now — few more games, few more wins and get ourselves to Switzerland.”

Ireland will learn their play-off opponents in tomorrow’s draw. While Patten intends to “switch off from football and relax” through an extended break from club duty until 5 August, she’ll be tuning into the formalities in Nyon.

“I’ll be watching that very closely,” she concluded. “Just so glad we’re seeded and I think we’re ready to meet anyone when we come up against them.”