Sam Bennett finishes 11th in bunch sprint at sixth stage of Giro d'Italia

IRISH CYCLIST SAM Bennett finished a disappointing 11th in the bunch sprint at today’s stage of the Giro d’Italia in Naples.

As the riders came up towards the finish, Woet van Aert committed early but was not able to hold off the chasing pack as he committed to the finish line.

Bennett was among that group, and it wasn’t as staffed with sprinters as might normally be the case. However, he hadn’t the kick required to trouble the podium.

Australian Kaden Groves sprinted to victory as Dane Mads Pedersen remained in the pink leader’s jersey after the race had been neutralised.

Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Groves pipped Belgian Milan Fretin and Frenchman Paul Magnier at the line in testing conditions after winning a stage on the Giro in 2023.