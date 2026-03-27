Sammie Szmodics 'on the mend' after losing consciousness

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL SAMMIE Szmodics has confirmed he is “on the mend” after sustaining a head injury in their World Cup qualification play-off semi-final against Czechia in Prague last night.

The Derby County loanee was knocked unconscious after a worrying collision and had to be withdrawn just six minutes after being introduced late in extra time.

The incident was a blow for the team, particularly as manager Heimir Hallgrimsson confirmed afterwards that Szmodics was one of five Irish players set to take a penalty in the shootout that they ultimately lost.

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The 30-year-old attacker only regained consciousness after being brought to a local hospital in Prague.

Part of an FAI statement read: “Following further tests and a period of observation, he has been safely discharged from hospital — and will continue his recovery under the care of the Republic of Ireland & Derby County medical teams.”

The player himself also issued an update on his condition this morning in a social media post.

“Gutted the way it ended. Fans and boys immense all evening,” he wrote.

“Appreciate everyone’s messages. And thank you to the medical staff who acted so quickly to help me. On the mend.”