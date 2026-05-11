Here's the Tailteann Cup Round 2A and 2B draw

THE DRAWS HAVE taken place this afternoon for Round 2A and 2B in the Tailteann Cup after this weekend’s opening round fixtures.

There is a repeat of last season’s semi-final as Wicklow will face Limerick, both sides in a knockout clash in Round 2B. After their defeats over the weekend, the pair now meet each other in a game that will determine who will prolong their season.

The other Round 2B games see Clare host Longford, Sligo travel to Waterford, and the loser of this weekend’s Down-Leitrim game will play Carlow.

The Round 2A fixtures involve Antrim against Tipperary, Fermanagh facing Wexford, Offaly taking on the Down-Leitrim winner, and London playing Laois.

The Round 2B losers will exit the competition with the Round 2B winners advancing to face the Round 2A losers in Round 3.

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Three of the Round 2A winners will go straight to the quarter-finals, with another Round 2A winner (to be drawn) playing New York in the preliminary quarter-final.

The games will take place on the weekend of 23-24 May.

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Tailteann Cup Draw

(First named team at home)

Round 2A

Antrim v Tipperary

Fermanagh v Wexford

Offaly v Winner Down/Leitrim

London v Laois

Round 2B