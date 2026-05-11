Benfica withdraw Jaden Umeh from Ireland training camp

JADEN UMEH HAS been pulled from the Republic of Ireland training squad in Murcia by his club, Benfica.

The 18-year-old was called up by Heimir Hallgrimsson to the training squad currently assembled in Spain, ahead of a friendly match against Grenada on Saturday. Given the camp is outside of the official Fifa international windows, clubs have the power to recall players, and Benfica have decided to do so with Umeh as their U19 side have not yet secured their place in next season’s Uefa Youth League.

With results going against Benfica over the weekend, they have decided they need Umeh to get them across the line. Umeh has been playing primarily with the club’s U19s though has recently been involved in first-team training under Jose Mourinho.

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“Benfica are still fighting in their Under-19s to be in the Uefa Youth League”, said Hallgrimsson. “The plan was for them to have secured that by now, but unfortunately, results this weekend didn’t go their way, so Jaden still has one more game to play.

“We knew beforehand that this was a possibility, even if it was unlikely. It is unlucky for him that the results went that way, as we were looking forward to working with him, but we understand the club’s position and will have to wait for a future window to bring him into the environment.”

Hallgrimsson has declined to call up a replacement for Umeh. The Irish squad will play a behind-closed-doors friendly against Real Murcia B tomorrow, before the Grenada game on Saturday.

The Irish boss will then select a new squad for the end-of-season friendlies against Qatar and Canada, for which Umeh will be in contention.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Grenada International Friendly

Goalkeepers: Max O’Leary (West Bromwich Albion), Josh Keeley (Luton Town), Killian Cahill (Leyton Orient

Defenders: Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Eiran Cashin (Blackburn Rovers – loan), James Abankwah (Watford), Mark McGuinness (Sheffield United), Tayo Adaramola (Sheffield Wednesday – loan).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Andrew Moran (Preston North End), Rory Finneran (Newcastle United).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Swansea City), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United – loan), Millenic Alli (Portsmouth), Jack Moylan (Lincoln City), Aidomo Emakhu (Oxford United).

Fixture

16/05 – Ireland v Grenada, Estadio Nueva Condomina, 5pm Irish