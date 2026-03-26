'I feel pain' – Hallgrimsson's reaction to Ireland's latest play-off heartbreak

A DEVASTATED HEIMIR Hallgrimsson said he felt a mixture of pride and pain after Ireland’s World Cup dream died in Prague.

Ireland led 2-0 after only 23 minutes but Ladislav Krejci’s late equaliser sent the game to extra time and ultimately penalties, which proved Ireland’s means of elimination.

“I feel pain,” said Hallgrimsson. “I feel pride for the performance of the players, they gave it all. I feel gratitude to the supporters who supported us even after this loss. I feel pride for being a part of this group. But personally I and all the players will feel pain now. And only pain, I would say.”

Asked what happened from the moment Ireland went 2-0 up, Hallgrimsson said, “Probably the same as when we were 2-0 up. It was a game of set plays, high balls, duels; it fell for us and we were 2-0 up.

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“It’s never the right time to concede a goal. Right after we scored the second goal, they came with one back. From then, I thought neither team got a grip of the game and had it under control. It was more about fighting; high balls, duels, set plays, but I felt that when we scored the second goal, we had more and more control. But a lot of emotions, a lot at stake in this game, and that is… it.”

Hallgrimsson confirmed Sammie Szmodics was knocked unconscious in a hefty challenge after his introduction late in extra-time, but said he is now in hospital where he has regained consciousness and is doing well. He will stay in Prague overnight and return to Dublin tomorrow. Hallgrimsson also confirmed that Szmodics was brought on to take a penalty in the shootout.

Asked whether the pain is worse for Alan Browne, who also missed from the spot in the Euro 2020 playoff loss to Slovakia, Hallgrimsson said, “Everyone was down, of course, especially those who missed. We feel the same pain as them, we need to give them support, it doesn’t matter how many people hug you when this happens: it will be as painful as you expect.

“There is not much you can say after this. We all feel pain, there is nothing you can say to change that feeling at this moment. It’s our job to restart tomorrow with nobody smiling, but it is our job to prepare for the next one, which is Macedonia at the Aviva.”

Ireland must now play a contractually obliged friendly match against North Macedonia – beaten 4-0 by Denmark in the other play-off – at the Aviva next Tuesday, while the Czechs host Denmark for the right to play at the World Cup.