Do you agree with our Ireland team to face North Macedonia?

Goalkeeper

IF EVER THERE is a time to experiment, it is a March friendly against North Macedonia days after your World Cup dream has ended devastatingly.

These ‘free hit’ type fixtures have become rarer in international football, with even Nations League games considered important and potentially having a significant impact on qualifying chances.

With that in mind, it would be no surprise to see Caoimhin Kelleher get a well-deserved rest. Mark Travers has been in countless squads while being afforded little game time, so now feels like an appropriate occasion to reward the Everton back-up goalkeeper for his loyalty.

Luton Town’s Josh Keeley could also potentially get minutes on the pitch at some point for his international debut.

Defence

It seems unlikely that Hallgrímsson will change the entire starting XI. Usually, in these friendlies, at the very least, there is a core of four or five experienced internationals to play alongside some of the more peripheral squad members.

Of those who lined out in Prague, the defenders had to do the least running, so it would make sense to retain some of the backline.

Nathan Collins, as captain, and Dara O’Shea – one of Ireland’s most impressive performers against Czechia – may well be retained.

John Egan turns 34 in October, and along with Robbie Brady and Seamus Coleman, is a squad member who might consider international retirement following the latest failed campaign. Therefore, it would be a nice gesture to hand him a start and a potential last chance to play at the Aviva, with Jake O’Brien the player who could be rested.

After his 96th-minute appearance in Prague, QPR’s Jimmy Dunne is another individual who could come in if further freshening up is required.

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Wing-backs

James Abankwah could be in line for a senior international debut. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Seamus Coleman put in a big shift against Czechia, and given his lack of first-team football at club level, it would be a surprise to see the 37-year-old Evertonian asked to start a relatively meaningless game five days later.

There aren’t too many obvious natural wing-back options on the right in Matt Doherty’s absence. Chiedozie Ogbene, Alan Browne, Jake O’Brien and Jimmy Dunne could also do a job there.

James Abankwah, whose primary position is centre-back, is another option and could be in line for a senior debut. The 22-year-old Udinese defender has impressed in two successive loan spells in the Championship at Watford.

On the left, both Ryan Manning and Brady had difficult nights in Prague, so that’s another area Hallgrímsson might look to alter. Back from suspension, Liam Scales has played well there in the past, and the Celtic star could get the nod again on Tuesday.

Midfield

Jayson Molumby produced one of his best displays in an Ireland jersey on Thursday night.

But it would have taken a lot out of the 26-year-old, as he played 115 minutes before being replaced by Sammie Szmodics.

Jack Taylor, on the other hand, only played 68 minutes before being substituted, having picked up a yellow card, and the Ipswich Town man might be given another chance.

In normal circumstances, it would seem like the ideal game to blood Bosun Lawal, but his club manager, Mark Robins, in the lead-up to this international window, has been suggesting the Stoke City player is not fit enough to feature. And the fact that the 22-year-old was omitted from the matchday squad on Thursday creates more doubt over whether he will be ready for this upcoming game.

Jason Knight missed the November international window through injury, but some people thought he could potentially come back into the side for the Czechia game.

The 25-year-old ended up being an unused sub, but Ireland could surely do with the former Cabinteely youngster’s energy and positivity on Tuesday.

Finn Azaz, on the other hand, played the full 120 minutes against the Czechs and missed a penalty, so he probably would not mind sitting this one out.

There aren’t many natural replacements in that attacking midfield area, but someone like Knight or Alan Browne, who appeared off the bench in the 68th minute in Prague, have played there in the past, and the latter is having a particularly good season with Championship promotion contenders Middlesbrough.

Attack

Troy Parrott is another who played the full 120 minutes against Czechia and has had a long, hard season, so now feels like the time to give him a break.

Conversely, Adam Idah, though he appeared in the 96th minute the other night, has not started a competitive game of football since 9 December, with a hamstring injury keeping him out for three months. So it might be of benefit to start the Corkonian against the North Macedonians.

Ireland will also probably want to be careful with Chiedozie Ogbene, who played 96 minutes in Prague. The 28-year-old winger has had a torrid time with injuries over the past few seasons and seems unlikely to be risked.

QPR’s Harvey Vale, who is capable of playing on the left, right, or centre of an attacking midfield, could come in for a full international debut after his last-minute cameo on Thursday.

With Sammie Szmodics set to miss the game after his head injury, there aren’t an abundance of alternative options.

Johnny Kenny would probably prefer to play centrally, but he could be shoehorned into one of the wide positions for a full international debut.

Possible XI: Mark Travers; Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea, John Egan; James Abankwah, Liam Scales; Jack Taylor, Alan Browne; Jason Knight, Harvey Vale; Adam Idah.