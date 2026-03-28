Troy Parrott is a new leader to emerge in every sense for the Republic of Ireland

THE FIRST PLAYER out of the Republic of Ireland dressing room in the early hours of Friday morning was Alan Browne.

He was alone.

The team bus was parked 100 metres or so down a grey, concrete passageway, beneath the stand and behind the goal where the Corkman saw his penalty saved not long before.

Browne endured the longest of walks in Prague.

You’d wonder what was in his head as he approached the spot-kick from the centre circle, hopefully there were no flashbacks to a miss against Slovakia in a similar scenario during the Euro 2020 play-off.

Returning to his teammates after the penalty was saved, Browne was embraced and consoled.

But in the bowels of the Fortuna Arena, Browne was in depths of despair, alone with his thoughts and the pain until teammates began to filter onto the bus alongside him.

By 1am local time, Seamus Coleman had fulfilled his post-match duties and was climbing back up the steps where almost every other player was now sitting. The floodlights were still on in the stadium and the bus was parked in the direction of an entrance way leading to the pitch.

“You probably shouldn’t let them back into the game when you go 2-0 up away from home. Taking the emotion out of it, that’s the first thing I would say,” Coleman said.

“It was there, but at this level you’ve got to keep going, all the small details matter. [At] 2-0 up, we should have kept our foot on the gas, you know, made better decisions at times. It’s very easy to come out and say it’s emotional and the fans are great – we know they are – but we’re disappointed to let them back in.

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“We probably left it behind us to be honest.”

What’s ahead for Coleman is something only he knows.

His importance to the team became apparent when it looked as though this qualifying campaign was going to peter out during the group stage. Jettisoned to begin with, manager Heimir Hallgrímsson realised that Coleman’s skills were a necessity to salvage something.

His leadership, strength of character, and ability to put in important performances helped Ireland rediscover some kind of stability.

Perspective about the lasting effects a defeat in this manner could have on the players was also required.

“Ah, they’ll get over it, they’ll get over, it’s part and parcel of it. Plenty of teams from the 2002 World Cup to now, some amazing players, have never got to the World Cup so I mean the lads, I think the lads from October onwards really stepped up to the mark and, yeah, unfortunately, as a group, all of us, we didn’t see it out,” Coleman said.

“It’s very hard to dissect, to be honest with you, at this moment in time. We have to dust ourselves down, the younger lads have to dust ourselves down and go again.

“They’ve stepped up, I mean, they’re all getting older, they’re all getting caps under their belt, they have to step up, that’s the reality of it, and they have done. And, again, the young lads, all of us, me, it will be hard to take, it will be hard to swallow and it will be one that will linger for a while.”

No one stepped up quite like Troy Parrott.

The goals, of course, were stunning.

The strength and concentration in the box for what he made an easy tap in against Portugal, followed by a sublime ability to bend time to his will by speeding up his run and then slowing down in the box with a reverse finish in the box.

Dublin erupted and Ronaldo was sent off.

In front of our eyes we were witnessing the realisation of potential, a player blossoming into more than just talent. He was becoming a talisman.

Hungary changed things further still.

A hat-trick, a last-minute winner, and the tears of joy that sparked a formidable connection with a wider public who suddenly realised this was someone they had so much in common with.

Most importantly of all, Parrott is performing with authority for club and country. He is scoring goals, yes, but that is not his sole focus or purpose. He told us after Budapest that he wants to take pressure away from others by being the one they look to.

He embraces the challenges that comes with it and apart from the goals and magic moments, he has emerged as someone who sets an example to teammates.

At 24, he has entered a new phase of his career. He will almost certainly leave AZ Alkmaar this summer for a move to another major European league. His education in the game continues but that does not mean he is prepared to use it as an excuse to avoid the responsibility.

He spoke to RTÉ after Thursday’s defeat and the emotion practically burst through the screen.

“We knew how much this meant to everyone, so I’m just really, really gutted that we couldn’t do it for everyone that has supported us: all of the Irish that are here, all of the Irish that are back home that’s been supporting us, thank you.

“Stick with us. It’s times like this where I’m so, so happy where I come from.”

And it’s times like this that make you realise how fortunate Ireland are to have Parrott coming to the fore.