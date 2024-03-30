'Will she make Ireland better? 100%' - New recruit Patten key for Aston Villa

ANNA PATTEN TYPICALLY got stuck in from the off.

All eyes were on Ireland’s new recruit as her Aston Villa side drew 2-2 with Leicester City in the Women’s Super League this afternoon.

(Elsewhere, Manchester City continued their title challenge with a 4-1 win over Liverpool. Bunny Shaw bagged an Easter double, while Lauren Hemp and Jess Park were also on target as City blitzed Leanne Kiernan and Co. at Prenton Park.)

Patten was a surprise inclusion in Eileen Gleeson’s squad for the opening Euro 2025 qualifiers against France and England, her country of birth, on Thursday.

The 24-year-old defender qualifies for the Girls In Green through her Donegal-born grandfather and Galway-born grandmother. She is now awaiting international clearance, having previously represented England up to U23 level.

“Anna wold be a great addition to the squad,” Gleeson said. “Playing at a really high level. Strong, competitive, good pathway. She can bring a lot of good characteristics to our team.”

"Huge honour for me and my family."@PattenAnna can't wait to join up with the @IrelandFootball squad! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/mJYZCeTCjF — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) March 28, 2024

Advertisement

Villa manager Carla Ward echoed those sentiments in yesterday’s pre-match press conference as she explained what Patten — who joined the club permanently last summer after a successful loan spell from Arenal — can offer Ireland.

“You’re getting a top, top player but you’re getting a top, top person, let me tell you that now.

“She is a wonderful human being and she’s a great player. She’s tenacious, she can step in. Her deep completions is arguably one of the best.

“Will she make Ireland better? 100%.

“I’ve had many talks over periods of time around her decision and honestly, you’re getting a top player right there. I think the Irish will absolutely love her.”

Ward’s assessment rung true in today’s game at Bescot Stadium.

Patten lined out in her usual right-sided centre-back position, and stepped up with a sliding clearance inside the opening minute. Her next involvement was a brave header as she beat Lena Petermann’s high boot to the ball inside the box to win a free-kick. She shook off the knock to show short for the free, and that became a common theme for Villa.

Patten was always an option. She constantly looked for the ball and was comfortable on it, regularly working in defensive triangles with goalkeeper Anna Leat and fellow centre-half Rachel Corsie.

She carried out her defensive duties accordingly early on, keeping tabs on Deanna Rose, and was an aerial threat going forward as she worked Leicester ‘keeper Lize Kop from set-piece headers.

The #4 had a mixed return from progressive passing at times, but nailed them when it mattered.

Patten initiated both of Villa’s goals. For the 26th-minute opener, she picked out Jordan Nobbs, who released Kenza Dali for a mazy run, before Ebony Salmon crossed and Adriana Leon prodded home at the back post.

Brilliant build-up play from @AVWFCOfficial that @LeonAdriana9 finishes off with a close range strike 🙌#BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/4Jm0FaSqVG — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) March 30, 2024

The hosts ultimately had to fight back for a share of the points, Rachel Daly making it 2-2 in the 75th minute.

Patten’s driving runs through the middle eventually paid dividends. She played a brilliant ball out to Leon on the right, who found Nobbs and, in turn, Daly, to level matters.

Notably, Patten had the same move in mind just beforehand but mislaid her pass. She made no such mistake the second time around.

It was by no means a perfect performance, however.

Yuka Momiki scored Leicester’s first goal through her legs, two minutes after the opener. It was more so a case of an excellent finish than particularly poor defending, but Patten will still be disappointed with the concession.

Leicester’s 56th-minute lead goal was dispiriting, too. Momiki turned provider from a 35-yard free-kick, with Sam Tierney getting away from Patten and Co. to head home.

Read Next Related Reads Ireland's 'ageing backline' and Gleeson's squad evolution with a view to Euro 2025 All you need to know about Ireland's new call-up

Saori Takarada had made a clever run, with right-back Noelle Maritz caught between tracking her and following the ball. Tierney lost Patten and slipped into the space behind Maritz to turn in.

A fantastic free-kick from Momiki to find Sam Tierney who heads it in off the post! 🙌#BarclaysWSL @LCFC_Women pic.twitter.com/GEwLoJUaIS — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) March 30, 2024

But overall, Patten was key for Villa.

She had some moments of great defending — a block on Rose just before the hour-mark another highlight — provided an aerial threat going forward, and was assured and composed throughout.

She produced some big headed clearances at the heart of the Villa defence late on, and finished the game as she started it.

Getting stuck in.

As Carla Ward said, Patten can most definitely make Ireland better.