This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 26 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Annalise Murphy storms up to fifth overall as Aoife Hopkins also qualifies for Gold Fleet

A strong Wednesday saw Murphy break into the top five overall, with Howth’s Hopkins joining her in the Gold Fleet.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 11:06 AM
44 minutes ago 302 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5021991
Annalise Murphy (file pic).
Image: David Jones
Annalise Murphy (file pic).
Annalise Murphy (file pic).
Image: David Jones

ANNALISE MURPHY IS up to fifth place overall at the 2020 Laser Radial World Championships in Melbourne, and she’ll be joined in the Gold Fleet by compatriot Aoife Hopkins who sits 31st.

All six qualifying races have now been completed despite difficult midweek conditions in Melbourne, with Murphy battling thunder, lightning and large waves to win the third race of this year’s Worlds yesterday (Tuesday).

That moved the 2016 Olympic silver medallist into 21st overall, and ninth-, seventh-, and second-placed finishes in today’s qualifying races — combined with a discard (38th, first race) — have seen Murphy catapult herself into the top five.

The top 53 sailors qualify for the Gold Fleet, i.e. the narrowed-down contingent of competitors who aim to go on to compete for medals.

aoife-hopkins Aoife Hopkins (file pic). Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Howth sailor Hopkins was well above the cut in 31st, the former U21 European champion adding 20th-, 21st-, and 20th-placed finishes to her 10th and sixth place from yesterday’s races and discarding a first-race 45th.

Tipperary’s Aisling Keller was only four points off qualification for the Gold Fleet in 57th position overall, while prodigious fourth-year secondary school student Eve McMahon was 66th in a 105-boat field.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie