Sunday 25 July 2021
Still conditions lead to slow start for Annalise Murphy in Laser Radial sailing

The morning’s second race has been delayed given the lack of wind.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 25 Jul 2021
Annalise Murphy in action during the first Laser Radial race in Tokyo.
Image: Oceansport/Dave Branigan/INPHO
THE STILL CONDITIONS at Enoshima led to a slow start for Ireland’s Annalise Murphy in the first women’s Laser Radial race of the 2020 Olympics. 

Murphy finished in 35th place in the first of 10 races, with Spaniard Cristina Pujol Bajo first, ahead of Vasileia Karachaliou of Greece in second. 

The second race, initially scheduled for this morning, has been delayed given the lack of wind on the course. 

The Laser Radial competition consists of 10 races, with points awarded based on finishing position. The top 10 at the end of the 10 races – those with the lowest points totals – qualify for the medal race.

Gavin Cooney
