Rio 2016 silver medallist Annalise Murphy records first top-10 finish of the week

ANNALISE MURPHY HAS recorded her first top-10 finish in the Laser Radial sailing race at the 2020 Olympic Games, after a shaky start to the regatta.

The Rio 2016 silver medallist finished in 9th place in Race 5, with Race 6 beginning shortly. She’s now up to 22nd overall, from 31st.

It became apparent yesterday that the Dubliner faced an uphill battle after a difficult day, though she’ll take huge confidence from her excellent bounceback this morning.

From the get-go, this was one of her best races so far position-wise, with much fewer mistakes made overall in a more assured, improved performance.

Annalise with a 9th in race 5! Her first top 10 of the regatta and really well sailed - picking yourself up after one of the hardest days of your sporting career to give it all you’ve got isn’t easy but Annalise is going for it. Next race is the last before the rest day pic.twitter.com/XyUH0FkY33 — Annalise Murphy (@Annalise_Murphy) July 27, 2021

“Annalise with a 9th in Race 5,” a tweet from her account, manned by her family as she focuses on competition, reads.

“Her first top 10 of the regatta and really well sailed. Picking yourself up after one of the hardest days of your sporting career to give it all you’ve got isn’t easy but Annalise is going for it. Next race is the last before the rest day.”