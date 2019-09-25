This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 25 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Annalise Murphy returns to Laser Radial after quitting 49erFX Olympic campaign

The Dubliner won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the discipline.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 7:17 PM
19 minutes ago 309 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4824975
Annalise Murphy (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Annalise Murphy (file pic).
Annalise Murphy (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ANNALISE MURPHY WILL return to the Laser Radial discipline, it has been confirmed.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Murphy was quitting her 49erFX Olympic campaign with Katie Tingle, following a World Cup “wake-up call”.

The Dubliner won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Laser Radial, and she will now aim to emulate or better that feat at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Aoife Hopkins and Aisling Keller have been sailing the Laser Radial full time in Murphy’s absence, with the latter qualifying Ireland for Olympics in the discipline last July.

Consequently, an open trial encompassing a number of international regattas will determine which individual gets the nomination to represent the country at next year’s Olympics.

Following today’s news, Irish Sailing Head Coach Rory Fitzpatrick said: “Having coached Annalise up to the Rio Olympics it makes her transition into the Laser Radial squad pretty easy. Having Annalise back in the class will raise the standard for everyone.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie