Annalise Murphy returns to Laser Radial after quitting 49erFX Olympic campaign

ANNALISE MURPHY WILL return to the Laser Radial discipline, it has been confirmed.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Murphy was quitting her 49erFX Olympic campaign with Katie Tingle, following a World Cup “wake-up call”.

The Dubliner won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Laser Radial, and she will now aim to emulate or better that feat at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Aoife Hopkins and Aisling Keller have been sailing the Laser Radial full time in Murphy’s absence, with the latter qualifying Ireland for Olympics in the discipline last July.

Consequently, an open trial encompassing a number of international regattas will determine which individual gets the nomination to represent the country at next year’s Olympics.

Following today’s news, Irish Sailing Head Coach Rory Fitzpatrick said: “Having coached Annalise up to the Rio Olympics it makes her transition into the Laser Radial squad pretty easy. Having Annalise back in the class will raise the standard for everyone.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!