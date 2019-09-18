Annalise Murphy quits 49erFX Olympic campaign after World Cup 'wake-up call'

ANNALISE MUPHY AND Katie Tingle’s Olympic campaign has come to an end after the Olympic silver medalist Murphy decided against continuing to compete in the 49erFX class.

Murphy’s decision comes on the back of some time spent reflecting on summer performances as well as a consultation with stakeholders.

The duo teamed up for the Tokyo 2020 Games and first raced together at the World Cup in Genoa back in April where they finished 41st of 49 crews. They were 51st of 57 at the European Championships in May.

They appeared to enjoy some progress at an event in Germany the following month before finishing down the field at a pre-Olympics event in Tokyo in August.

The pair will now part ways after what has been described as a “hugely challenging and rewarding fourteen months” in a statement released by Irish Sailing.

I guess the World Cup in Japan was a bit of a wake-up call for me, I was unable to see a medal in less than twelve months and that was always the goal,” said Murphy in the statement.

“Katie has been incredibly understanding in what is clearly a difficult situation. I’ve learned so much from her over the last fourteen months and am glad our friendship has grown from this shared experience.”

The statement adds that Murphy and Tingle are “lifelong friends and the decision was not made lightly.”

Tingle said she understands Murphy’s viewpoint but is also disappointed that their campaign is over.

“Of course I’m disappointed,” said Tingle.

I’ve had a roller coaster fourteen months having jumped straight in at the deep end of high performance sport.

“It’s been incredible seeing how hard everyone works for their goal and the support that goes around it, I’ll miss my teammates and all the support staff.”

The statement adds that the two-time Olympian Murphy will now consider her next steps and indicated that she could return to laser radial sailing, the class in which she won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics.

“With the Laser Radial qualified for an Irish place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics it would seem very likely that she will be back on the water soon,” the statement reads.

Speaking after the announcement, Irish Sailing Performance Director James O’Callaghan said:

“The Irish Sailing 49erFX project has benefitted the whole team, to have people as positive as Annalise and Katie in the programme has inspired the other teams.

“We now have a second FX campaign in its infancy so their legacy will continue. Katie took the opportunity to explore her potential to follow her dream, she made the most of the chance and I hope can look back fondly on the experience.”

