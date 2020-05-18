Ireland's sailors get back on the water in Dun Laoghaire

OLYMPIC MEDALLIST ANNALISE Murphy and hopeful Aoife Hopkins were among the competitors back on the water today as Irish Sailing its mast on the easing of restrictions today.

Sailors were permitted to return to their high performance base in Dun Laoghaire from today under phase 1 of the government’s reopening plan. However, they are staggering such visits to maintain minimal contact while also maintaining social distancing and hygiene.

The containers at the performance HQ are only in use for the launching of boats.

“The Irish Sailing Team go back to training on the water today, and we’re working very closely together,” said Irish Sailing CEO Harry Hermon, presumably not in a literal sense, “to make sure that their learnings and experiences are passed back to the sailing community, and that we all work together responsibly to ensure our safe return to the water.”

Hopkins and Murphy. Source: David Branigan/Oceansport

The statement adds:

‘The Irish team are now one of a handful of countries with sailing teams back on the water, including the UK, Italy and Denmark.’