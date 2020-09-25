Another big win for Cork teen sensation Aaron Hill

A MEMORABLE WEEK for Cork teenager Aaron Hill continued at the European Masters today.

Having stunned six-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan last night, the 18-year-old overcame world number 33 Matthew Stevens today.

The youngster, ranked 115th in the world, trailed Stevens 2-1 at the mid-session interval.

However, an impressive fightback saw the Irish starlet win the final two frames to earn a 5-3 victory and he now faces a last-16 encounter with world number 15 Yan Bingtao.

No matter what he does next, Hill won’t forget this week. He expressed jubilation at the result last night.

“[I'm speechless] at the moment,” Hill told the World Snooker Tour after his victory.

[He's] my childhood hero. To play him so early on… I didn’t go out there to just be there and be happy to be there. I still wanted to win the watch and if I lost the match after being 3-1 up, I would have been disappointed.

“Even if I lost that last one, I would have been disappointed. I’m just so, so pleased with that victory. Everyone back home, my family and friends must be buzzing. I had a quick look at my phone and I think it’s going to take me to Christmas to reply to everyone.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I’m just living up the moment and can’t wait for the next round.”