BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 8 October 2020
Advertisement

Munster Rugby confirm two further cases of Covid-19

The squad will return to training in Limerick tomorrow ahead of their meeting with Edinburgh.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 9:47 PM
1 hour ago 5,771 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5228226
Munster are scheduled to host Edinburgh on Saturday.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Munster are scheduled to host Edinburgh on Saturday.
Munster are scheduled to host Edinburgh on Saturday.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE BEEN cleared to return to training tomorrow, having reported further cases of Covid-19 among their senior and academy squads.

After the province confirmed on Tuesday that a member of the senior side tested positive for the virus, training was due to resume today.

However, today’s sessions at the High Performance Centre [HPC] in Limerick didn’t go ahead as they awaited the results of further tests.

In a statement released this evening, Munster confirmed that another unnamed player – who is asymptomatic – returned a positive from yesterday’s round of testing. The player, who is already self-isolating, is a direct link to the case reported earlier this week. 

“Both players are being monitored medically and remain well,” reads the statement, which adds: ”On a separate front, an academy player who was following a download week and has not been in the HPC this week, and therefore not part of the PCR testing, has also tested positive after reporting symptoms.”

Having not trained collectively since Monday, Munster say they have received clearance from public health officials to proceed with tomorrow’s Captain’s Run at the High Performance Centre ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 fixture against Edinburgh at Thomond Park.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Dr Jamie Kearns, Munster’s Head of Medical, said: “We have taken all necessary precautions this week by standing down squad training and carrying out a second round of testing.

“We are very grateful for the support from public health services and thankfully the processes we have in place help us mitigate the risk factor as we prioritise the health and safety of our players and staff.

“We look forward to resuming our training programme tomorrow.”

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella break down Andy Farrell’s latest 35-man Ireland squad and welcome the news that Joe Schmidt is back in the game:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie