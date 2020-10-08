Munster Rugby confirm two further cases of Covid-19

MUNSTER HAVE BEEN cleared to return to training tomorrow, having reported further cases of Covid-19 among their senior and academy squads.

After the province confirmed on Tuesday that a member of the senior side tested positive for the virus, training was due to resume today.

However, today’s sessions at the High Performance Centre [HPC] in Limerick didn’t go ahead as they awaited the results of further tests.

In a statement released this evening, Munster confirmed that another unnamed player – who is asymptomatic – returned a positive from yesterday’s round of testing. The player, who is already self-isolating, is a direct link to the case reported earlier this week.

“Both players are being monitored medically and remain well,” reads the statement, which adds: ”On a separate front, an academy player who was following a download week and has not been in the HPC this week, and therefore not part of the PCR testing, has also tested positive after reporting symptoms.”

Having not trained collectively since Monday, Munster say they have received clearance from public health officials to proceed with tomorrow’s Captain’s Run at the High Performance Centre ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 fixture against Edinburgh at Thomond Park.

Dr Jamie Kearns, Munster’s Head of Medical, said: “We have taken all necessary precautions this week by standing down squad training and carrying out a second round of testing.

“We are very grateful for the support from public health services and thankfully the processes we have in place help us mitigate the risk factor as we prioritise the health and safety of our players and staff.

“We look forward to resuming our training programme tomorrow.”

