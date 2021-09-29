Membership : Access or Sign Up
'I feel both Sevillian and Irish,' says Ireland underage and Wolfsburg defender

18-year-old Anselmo Garcia MacNulty lined out in the Uefa Youth League today.

By The42 Team Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 6:12 PM
anselmo-garcia-macnulty Anselmo Garcia MacNulty in action for Ireland in 2019. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Anselmo Garcia MacNulty has opened up about feeling both Irish and Spanish.

The Wolfsburg teenager was speaking to Dermot Corrigan for Spanish newspaper Marca ahead of their Uefa Youth League clash with Sevilla today.

Garcia MacNulty, born in Sevilla, played 90 minutes at centre-half for the German side in a 1-1 draw with the Spanish outfit.

“I feel both Sevillian and Irish,” he explained. “A very good mix. I’m very proud, both of being Spanish and Irish.

“I am representing the Irish team, but I don’t want to close the door to the Spanish team. I am happy and proud to represent Ireland.”

Garcia MacNulty qualifies for Ireland through his mother, who hails from Clare.

The central defender has represented the Boys in Green at U15 and U17 levels, and was called up to the U21 squad for the recent friendlies against Switzerland, Denmark and Australia’s U23s.

imago-20210929 Facing Sevilla today. Source: Imago/PA Images

Garcia MacNulty has impressed for Wolfsburg’s U17, U19 and U23 sides since joining from Real Betis in 2019. 

On potentially playing his club football in Spain again, he added: “The truth is that I would like to go back.

“Spain is where I have grown as a person and as a player. Why not? I’m fine here for the moment and we’ll see what the future holds.”

