'He jumped at the opportunity' - The Spanish-born, German-based Irish starlet set for U21s debut

IT’S A BIG couple of days for Anselmo Garcia MacNulty.

The 18-year-old Wolfsburg defender is expected to make his Ireland U21s debut, as the team prepare for upcoming games against Switzerland, Australia and Denmark.

Already capped at U17 level by Ireland, Spanish-born MacNulty qualifies to represent the Boys in Green through his mother, who hails from Clare.

He joined Wolfsburg from Real Betis in May 2019, and is highly thought of at the Bundesliga club, captaining their underage side.

MacNulty was one of two late call-ups to the Ireland U21 squad, along with 17-year-old Watford midfielder Bosun Lawal, after John Joe Patrick Finn and Ciaran Brennan had to pull out due to exams and injury respectively.

“They’ve fit in well,” Crawford said at a press conference on Saturday. “We’ve only had one training session yesterday, but they certainly showed their capabilities and their potential. So it’s just an opportunity to get a closer look at two players. I’ve seen Bosun last week with the U19s camp over in the UK, and he impressed. So I just thought it would be a chance now to bring him in and see what he’s like with this group, but he’s been excellent.

“Anselmo is down the road and when we asked could he come in and train, he jumped at the opportunity and he’s come down and been a fantastic character. He trained really well. It’s just difficult because we didn’t have the type of session you’d like where you’ve free-flowing 11 v 11s. It was a little bit of tactical work.

“So it hasn’t been ideal, the prep to the game — you come in to train on matchday minus two. But he certainly didn’t look out of place. So I’m looking forward to working with him in future.”

Traditionally, Ireland U21s panels have been dominated by Irish and British-based players, but Crawford’s current crop have a more continental flavour than usual.

In addition to MacNulty, there is Dan Rose (Schalke 04), Ryan Johansson (Sevilla) and Conor Noss (Borussia Mönchengladbach), while Finn (Getafe) is expected to feature again soon. Can this inclusion of a number of players from different footballing cultures be a boost to Ireland’s prospects at international level?

“I think it helps,” says Crawford. “Because [Anselmo] understands what we’ll be looking for when we play international football. He’s come into this whole environment seamlessly. Whether that’s his background with his club, I don’t know, but I do think having those different footballing cultures in your toolbox will stand to him. And wherever he finishes up, whether it’s Wolfsburg or somewhere else, I’m just delighted I’m here to meet him, because I’ve seen him play with the underage groups, and he’s someone that’s always left a mark on me, somebody with high potential.”

Luxembourg-born Johansson could be an invaluable addition too, after a long-running saga over his eligibility was finally settled recently.

“I saw him playing for our U19s, but seeing him on the training pitch, he works exceptionally hard,” says Crawford.

“As I said in a previous press conference, he’s just coming back from an injury, so we’ve got to be careful with him.

“He’s trained really well, has good energy, is very good on the ball and sees passes. He’s loving it at the minute, which is also a good sign.

“He’s a really mature person and he’s certainly got high potential. He’ll play [on Sunday] and I’m looking forward to seeing him.”

With little time to prepare and the majority of players in his squad either first-time call-ups or relative newcomers to the Ireland U21 set-up, the upcoming games represent a crucial chance for the group to grow accustomed to one another, ahead of the first Euros qualifier away to Bosnia on 3 September.

“These are all really talented players, so I can’t see them not gelling. Of course, it will take time, but we’ll get there. Is Switzerland too soon to gel? I don’t know. We’ll find out [today].

“But one thing is for sure: you look around the place, they’re mixing really well, there’s a good vibe around the place.

“Probably a couple of them haven’t played in a few weeks, but we had a running programme for them that was done in consultation with our strength-and-conditioning coach and the clubs’ strength-and-conditioning coaches, so I think physically, the lads are in a good place.

“I’m excited to see how they perform. There are certain players I’m excited about – we might play Louie Watson in a different position, we might play Lewis Richards in a different position. We’ve all little ideas going around at the minute, so it’s going to be exciting.

“But for me, it gives us a benchmark, playing against top-quality opposition like Switzerland, and this Australian U23s team are very good, they’re competing in the upcoming Olympics, and Denmark are Denmark. They are a typical Scandinavian team, athletic and well-drilled.

“So three different games, which offer three different challenges for the players — and the staff too — so we’re looking forward to it.

“Hopefully at the end of it, we will have far more of a grip on the players that are with us here.”

Fixtures – International Friendlies (all times are Irish times)