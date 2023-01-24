No prospect of return to Ireland coaching staff for Anthony Barry

CHELSEA COACH ANTHONY Barry will not be making a return to Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland staff, The42 understands.

Kenny hoped that Barry would return to the job he left last year, but it is understood those hopes have been dashed.

Barry replaced Damien Duff and worked alongside Kenny and Keith Andrews in 2021, making a big impression before leaving to work with Roberto Martinez at Belgium for the 2022 World Cup. Barry’s involvement with Belgium ended with Martinez’ decision to step away after the World Cup, though he continues to work at Chelsea under new manager Graham Potter.

Barry was replaced on the Irish staff by John Eustace, who was in situ for just two international windows before leaving to become the manager of Birmingham City. The job has been vacant since then – chief analyst Stephen Rice has stepped up to fulfill many of the duties – but Kenny has remained on good terms and in regular contact with Barry.

Hopes of a return have now been dashed, as it is understood that Barry will not be returning to the role. Barry has been linked with several vacant managerial jobs in England in the last year, reportedly telling Portsmouth he was not interested in the job when contacted.

Kenny aims to have the coaching role filled before Ireland’s daunting Euro 2024 campaign begins in March, with a friendly against Latvia the curtain-raiser for the first qualifier at home to France.

The Irish manager may yet see more disruption to his staff before that game, with Rice shortlisted for the vacant manager’s job at Swindon Town of League Two.