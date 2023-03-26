Bayern Munich make approach to ex-Ireland coach Anthony Barry

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE approached Chelsea for the services of former Ireland coach Anthony Barry.

Barry, who was Stephen Kenny’s assistant in 2021, was believed to have made a significant impact in the Republic of Ireland set-up. He departed the role to join Roberto Martinez’s Belgium backroom team ahead of the 2022 World Cup, and has since followed Martinez to Portugal.

Having worked full-time at Chelsea in recent years, Barry looks set to link back up with Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel took charge of Bayern Munich this week, after the Bundesliga giants elected to part ways with Julian Nagelsmann.

The change of regime at Bayern Munich and its speed came as a surprise. As he prepares the role, Tuchel is looking to team back up with Barry after they worked alongside one another at Stamford Bridge.

“My coaching staff wasn’t prepared either, so a big thank you to their families for their flexibility. Arno Michels and Zsolt Löw, who have been working with me for over ten years, will be there. We’re hoping to add Anthony Barry, who is currently at Chelsea,” he said.

PA Tuchel is keen to link back up with Barry. PA

According to widespread reports in the UK media, Chelsea are disappointed with Tuchel for making such a public statement, courting one of their current employees.

The Telegraph reports that after Bayern made a formal approach, Barry is interested in the move but the German club are yet to offer the London club any compensation for the 36-year-old.

Tuchel’s new club are currently second in the Bundesliga, trailing leaders Borussia Dortmund by one point. They are also preparing for their upcoming Champions League quarter-final meeting with Manchester City.