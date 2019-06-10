This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 10 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The will to fight seems to be gone out of that team' - Daly laments second Clare hammering

The two-time All-Ireland winner was speaking after his county suffered an 18-point defeat to Limerick.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 10 Jun 2019, 4:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,033 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4675789
The Clare legend was 'bitterly disappointed' by his county's display against Limerick.
Image: The Sunday Game Twitter.
The Clare legend was 'bitterly disappointed' by his county's display against Limerick.
The Clare legend was 'bitterly disappointed' by his county's display against Limerick.
Image: The Sunday Game Twitter.

ANTHONY DALY SAYS he was “bitterly disappointed” following Clare’s second consecutive defeat in the Munster SHC, suggesting that “the will to fight seems to be gone out of that team.”

After losing out heavily to Tipperary last weekend, Clare suffered another hammering at the hands of All-Ireland champions Limerick on Sunday.

Between the two results, Clare lost by a combined total of 31 points and managed to score just 0-13 at the LI Gaelic Grounds.

Speaking on the Sunday Game after the result, Antrim hurler Neil McManus said that Clare had been “found out” throughout the course of the opening rounds in this Munster campaign.

“They were nowhere near the level they need to be do,” he began.

“Even physically, it looked like Limerick came here to boss this and were going to win no matter what.

Clare came kind of hoping they would win. That’ll get you nowhere in the Munster championship, and they’ve been found out in the rounds to date that they’re not at the level that Cork, Tipp or Limerick are.”

“Bitterly disappointed with the Clare performance for the second week in-a-row. How they’re going to pick it up, I’ve no idea. 

McManus’ assessment was put to Daly by presenter Joanne Cantwell, and the two-time All-Ireland winning Clare legend echoed those views.

“There’s no hiding from what we saw out there. Limerick just ran away from them at times and blew them out of it physically. The Limerick forwards were hitting dunts on Clare backs and bursting out for the puckout, and Clare backs allowing that to happen?”

He went on to talk about Clare’s history of being competitive before adding that they seem to be missing that quality of late.

The will to fight seems to be gone out of that team, and that’s in the space of a few months,” he said.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie