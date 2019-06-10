'The will to fight seems to be gone out of that team' - Daly laments second Clare hammering

The Clare legend was 'bitterly disappointed' by his county's display against Limerick.

ANTHONY DALY SAYS he was “bitterly disappointed” following Clare’s second consecutive defeat in the Munster SHC, suggesting that “the will to fight seems to be gone out of that team.”

After losing out heavily to Tipperary last weekend, Clare suffered another hammering at the hands of All-Ireland champions Limerick on Sunday.

Between the two results, Clare lost by a combined total of 31 points and managed to score just 0-13 at the LI Gaelic Grounds.

Speaking on the Sunday Game after the result, Antrim hurler Neil McManus said that Clare had been “found out” throughout the course of the opening rounds in this Munster campaign.

“They were nowhere near the level they need to be do,” he began.

“Even physically, it looked like Limerick came here to boss this and were going to win no matter what.

Clare came kind of hoping they would win. That’ll get you nowhere in the Munster championship, and they’ve been found out in the rounds to date that they’re not at the level that Cork, Tipp or Limerick are.”

“Bitterly disappointed with the Clare performance for the second week in-a-row. How they’re going to pick it up, I’ve no idea.

McManus’ assessment was put to Daly by presenter Joanne Cantwell, and the two-time All-Ireland winning Clare legend echoed those views.

“There’s no hiding from what we saw out there. Limerick just ran away from them at times and blew them out of it physically. The Limerick forwards were hitting dunts on Clare backs and bursting out for the puckout, and Clare backs allowing that to happen?”

He went on to talk about Clare’s history of being competitive before adding that they seem to be missing that quality of late.

The will to fight seems to be gone out of that team, and that’s in the space of a few months,” he said.

