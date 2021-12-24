Anthony Daly joins Clarecastle's management team

CLARE ALL-IRELAND winning captain Anthony Daly has joined his native Clarecastle’s senior management team for the 2022 season.

The former Banner and Dublin manager had been involved briefly with Galway club Sarsfields this year while he previously managed Kilmacud Crokes in the capital.

The 10-time Clare SHC champions suffered relegation from the top-flight for the first time in their history earlier this season until they recovered a major reprieve earlier this week.

At a Clare county board meeting on Tuesday night, clubs narrowly voted in favour of expanding the senior hurling championship to 18 teams which saw Clarecastle and Crusheen retain their senior status.

“We are delighted to announce that Anthony Daly will be part of our senior management for the coming season,” a club statement said.

“As we look forward to Anthony joining the management team, we wish him all the best as they prepare for 2022.”

