Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 24 December 2021
Advertisement

Anthony Daly joins Clarecastle's management team

Daly won five county titles and a Munster crown as a player with his native club.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 24 Dec 2021, 4:11 PM
21 minutes ago 585 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5640315
Clare legend Anthony Daly.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Clare legend Anthony Daly.
Clare legend Anthony Daly.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CLARE ALL-IRELAND winning captain Anthony Daly has joined his native Clarecastle’s senior management team for the 2022 season. 

The former Banner and Dublin manager had been involved briefly with Galway club Sarsfields this year while he previously managed Kilmacud Crokes in the capital.

The 10-time Clare SHC champions suffered relegation from the top-flight for the first time in their history earlier this season until they recovered a major reprieve earlier this week.

At a Clare county board meeting on Tuesday night, clubs narrowly voted in favour of expanding the senior hurling championship to 18 teams which saw Clarecastle and Crusheen retain their senior status.

“We are delighted to announce that Anthony Daly will be part of our senior management for the coming season,” a club statement said.

“As we look forward to Anthony joining the management team, we wish him all the best as they prepare for 2022.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie