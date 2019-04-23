Miller deserves boxing ban but Joshua won't knock him while he's down

ANTHONY JOSHUA SAYS Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller doesn’t deserve to share a ring with him or any other heavyweight following the American’s hat-trick of failed drug tests, but has also stressed that he won’t knock Miller any further while he’s down.

The pair were scheduled to meet in a heavyweight world title fight on 1 June at Madison Square Garden only for Miller to test positive for the banned substances GW1516 (twice), EPO and HGH in three separate VADA tests.

The New York State Athletic Commission has denied Miller a licence to fight in the state, meaning Eddie Hearn and Matchroom are currently seeking a replacement opponent for their fighter’s American debut.

Miller, who in the lead-up accused Joshua of PED usage, has since taken to social media to admit he “messed up”.

Speaking in a video on his official website, Joshua wished Miller luck with “whatever he does in his life”, but admitted he felt there was something karmic about the unbeaten Brooklynite being caught for doping given his previous barbs.

“I don’t want to talk too much about the situation with Jarrell Miller because it is not in my character to knock a man when he is down,” Joshua said. “But there are a lot of things he has said previously, at press conferences and in the build-up – and I wanted to crack him in his jaw.

“But I know when you are in a position, you have to lead by example, and I knew that was not the right thing to do. But the lesson to learn is that karma works in various ways – what goes around will come back around. I feel he has taken fate and his own blessings out of his own hands.

Sometimes be respectful – I know it is a fight – but be respectful, be appreciative and lead by example. What he has done is not lead by example. Cheats will get found out and hustlers and hard workers will always rise to the top. Good luck to Jarrell Miller with whatever he does in his life, but he does not deserve to be in a ring with me or any other heavyweight right now.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” Joshua added. “That’s not up to me — that’s up to the governing bodies but they will make the right call. We are currently looking for alternative options. I have got another four and a bit weeks of sparring. Whoever the fighter may be, I am going to keep my chin down, hands up and I am ready to slug it out with whoever.”

