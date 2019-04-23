This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dana White to finally 'make moves' in boxing after summer

Dana White isn’t impressed by how the best aren’t fighting the best in boxing, and hopes to change it later this year.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 2:51 PM
Dana White speaking during the Mayweather-McGregor 'World Tour' in 2017.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

UFC PRESIDENT DANA White says he will begin to make significant moves in the sport of boxing after this summer, two years after he first stated his intention to get involved in the sweet science.

White has in recent months signed deals with promoters Roy Jones Jr and Lou DiBella to show their non-televised cards on UFC Fight Pass, but has seen attempts to recruit big names such as Anthony Joshua and Mikey Garcia rebuffed over the past two years.

He has also become embroiled in heated disputes with promoters Oscar De La Hoya and Bob Arum, as well as Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza with whom White worked to put on Conor McGregor’s boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017. White has said on several occasions that he now doesn’t wish to work with any of the three, but he still believes he is capable of making Zuffa Boxing work despite a tumultuous dipping of toes into the sport thus far.

“What I don’t like what [boxing] is doing is how they’re not fighting the best guys out there right now,” White told CNN.

“They have [Deontay] Wilder and [Tyson] Fury who just fought to a draw in an incredible fight that people loved. The rematch isn’t happening with those two, and neither one of those two are going to fight [Anthony] Joshua. These guys could do a round-robin fight, fight each other. You know, both guys could fight Joshua and they’d kill it. They’d make so much money and they would bring so much energy and life back to boxing. But these guys just keep shooting themselves in the foot.

“I am making all my boxing moves after this summer,” White confirmed. “When this summer is over, you’ll be hearing a lot about what I’m doing in the sport of boxing.”

