Nash retires from club hurling: 'I took off my boots for the final time and got emotional'

ANTHONY NASH HAS decided to call time on his club hurling career after South Liberties were beaten in the Limerick SHC semi-final 1-23 to 0-9 by Na Piarsaigh.

The two-time All-Star transferred to South Liberties in 2021. The club secured their spot in Limerick’s final four after a stunning 1-13 to 0-14 win over Patrickswell before suffering defeat in Kilmallock last Saturday.

“It was sore in a way, you are living in fairytale land going into a game but I thought the lads were exceptional,” Nash said, speaking on The42‘s GAA Weekly podcast.

“After 35 minutes we were three points down, just the difference in class pulled through. There is no point saying otherwise, a far better team beat us.”

Nash spent 16 years representing Cork at senior level. After his inter-county retirement, he transferred to the South Liberties club due to strong family links.

His parents hail from the parish and his uncles, former South Liberties players Declan and Mike Nash, won two Munster medals with Limerick and played in two All-Ireland finals during the 1990s. His cousin is player of the year nominee Barry Nash.

“I’m done. I kind of made a decision last year that I wasn’t going to play on. Christmas time came, I was saying what will I do and I felt ok. I still feel ok, thank God.

“I referenced this in the dressing room after, I came out of a county career and a club career with a few injuries, but nothing major. Disks in my back and neck but I’m able to walk and talk, play golf. I consider that a successful career.

“As I said to the lads in the Kanturk WhatsApp, I am hanging up that beautifully designed Aidan Walsh hurley once and for all. Leading into it I was saying, ‘can’t wait to be finished. Hoping it would be a county final. How tough it all was, sick of it etc.’

“Then I took off my boots for the final time and got emotional. That is it. Memories of a child, family driving you everywhere and anywhere.

“I’d thank everyone who helped me get what I did. I’ll never forget the help. I think a lot of umpires will be delighted, I won’t be nagging about wide balls! I am very honoured to have represented Cork, captained Cork, played for the club where I was born and finished my career with my family.”

Nash said getting to finish in the famed green and gold was the perfect ending to his playing career.

“At the time of the transfer, 90 per cent was positive including Kanturk. there is always ten per cent negativity. ‘A disgrace for transferring, all that stuff.’ People just don’t understand my story. I’d never apologise.

“My grandfather was there after the game the last day, he was crying. My uncle was crying.

“It was an emotional day for me to be able to hang up my boots with the Liberties jersey on. I got to go to Croke Park and win a club All-Ireland with Kanturk. Everyone says, ‘one club, one county.’

“It was a dream to be able to finish my career with my cousin on the field, my uncle as a selector on the sideline. All my family standing around, hugging and embracing. I wouldn’t swap it for the world.

“In fairness, all my Kanturk friends wished me the best. I turned 38 last week and I was getting congratulations and happy birthdays from Kanturk. I’d hope to get involved in that club in a few years’ time.

“For me, I know a fairytale ending seems like a county final but it was a fairytale ending that I get to wear the green and gold of South Liberties after growing up with them during the summers.

“Hard to take, Sunday was a tough day but look, I will be fine. I am very grateful to hurling as a sport. Very grateful to the GAA.”

