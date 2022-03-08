Dupont injury scare for France ahead of Cardiff showdown with Wales

Dupont is now a doubt for Friday's clash with Wales.

FRANCE SUFFERED A scare ahead of Friday’s Six Nations clash with Wales as captain Antoine Dupont left training with his left arm bandaged and an ice pack wrapped round it.

The 26-year-old scrum-half had to leave the session on Tuesday early after coming off worse in a contact with a fellow squad member.

The World Player of the Year had his elbow and biceps treated on the sidelines and sat on the bench dejectedly for a long while.

France are the only unbeaten team remaining, with three wins from three matches and are bidding for their first Grand Slam since 2010, the last time they won the title.

The 38-times capped Dupont has been pivotal to their campaign forming a highly effective half-back partnership with his Toulouse team-mate Romain Ntamack.

France are due to announce the starting XV for Friday’s game in Cardiff on Wednesday.

