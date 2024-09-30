Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Antoine Griezmann. Alamy Stock Photo
retire

World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann calls time on France career

The Atletico Madrid player scored 44 goals in 137 games for his country and helped them win the 2018 World Cup.
11.30am, 30 Sep 2024
57

FRANCE FORWARD ANTOINE Griezmann has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 33.

The Atletico Madrid player scored 44 goals in 137 games for his country and played an integral role in them winning the 2018 World Cup.

Man-of-the-match Griezmann put France 2-1 ahead with a penalty en route to a 4-2 victory over Croatia in the showpiece in Russia six years ago.

He also won the Golden Boot at Euro 2016 as France finished runners-up, losing out to Portugal, helped Les Bleus win the 2021 Nations League and played in the World Cup final defeat to Argentina a year later.

Griezmann tweeted: “It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life.

“Thank you for this magnificent tricolour adventure and see you soon.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie