Antrim pull the plug on all club fixtures for 2020 after yesterday's GAA announcement

End of the road: Club GAA in Antrim is over for 2020.

ANTRIM GAA HAS made the call to cease all outstanding club fixtures at all levels for 2020.

The Saffron county’s decision comes after the GAA’s announcement yesterday afternoon that all club games would be suspended with immediate effect until further notice.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] followed suit shortly after, before the Camogie Association endorsed the decision this morning and brought a stop to its club fixtures programme for the forseeable.

Antrim LGFA or Antrim Camogie have not announced their respective plans yet, but Antrim GAA pulled the plug on all club competitions for 2020 today.

“Following a Coiste Bainistí meeting last night, we can confirm that all competitions under our control will cease with immediate effect,” a tweet reads.

“We will not be returning to complete any outstanding fixtures for the 2020 season and look forward to commencing a new fixtures calendar in 2021.”

The announcement has been met with huge disappointment from across the county, with a host of underage competitions left unfinished along with junior and intermediate adult hurling championships.

The senior hurling championship came to a close three weeks ago when Dunloy Cuchullains retained their crown against Loughgiel Shamrocks, while Cargin reigned supreme as the senior football championship finished up last month.

