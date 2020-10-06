BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 6 October 2020
Advertisement

Antrim pull the plug on all club fixtures for 2020 after yesterday's GAA announcement

‘We will not be returning to complete any outstanding fixtures for the 2020 season and look forward to commencing a new fixtures calendar in 2021.’

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 8:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,866 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5225788
End of the road: Club GAA in Antrim is over for 2020.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
End of the road: Club GAA in Antrim is over for 2020.
End of the road: Club GAA in Antrim is over for 2020.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ANTRIM GAA HAS made the call to cease all outstanding club fixtures at all levels for 2020.

The Saffron county’s decision comes after the GAA’s announcement yesterday afternoon that all club games would be suspended with immediate effect until further notice.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] followed suit shortly after, before the Camogie Association endorsed the decision this morning and brought a stop to its club fixtures programme for the forseeable.

Antrim LGFA or Antrim Camogie have not announced their respective plans yet, but Antrim GAA pulled the plug on all club competitions for 2020 today.

“Following a Coiste Bainistí meeting last night, we can confirm that all competitions under our control will cease with immediate effect,” a tweet reads.

“We will not be returning to complete any outstanding fixtures for the 2020 season and look forward to commencing a new fixtures calendar in 2021.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The announcement has been met with huge disappointment from across the county, with a host of underage competitions left unfinished along with junior and intermediate adult hurling championships.

The senior hurling championship came to a close three weeks ago when Dunloy Cuchullains retained their crown against Loughgiel Shamrocks, while Cargin reigned supreme as the senior football championship finished up last month.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie