Monday 5 October 2020
GAA suspends all club games with immediate effect until further notice

Training will continue as per the safety guidelines in relation to Covid-19 restrictions.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 5 Oct 2020, 1:40 PM
6 minutes ago
The decision has been taken with immediate effect and will remain in place until further notice.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE GAA HAS suspended all club games at all levels with immediate effect until further notice.

A statement released to clubs says that the association has taken this decision following “a number of incidents” in relation to post-match celebrations and “a lack of social distancing” at recent games.

The announcement also comes on the back of NPHET’s recommendations to impose Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions across the country.

A number of counties have yet to finish their hurling and football championship campaigns, meaning their competitions could go unfinished in 2020.

The full statement reads:

“The GAA’s Management Committee has today endorsed a decision to suspend all GAA Club games at all levels with immediate effect and until further notice.

“The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety following a number of incidents that have been brought to our attention in recent days. In particular, post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at certain events have proved disappointing and problematic.

“This directive applies to all ages and all grades across the island.

“Club Social Centres / bars are also to close.

“Training will continue to be permitted as per the guidelines outlined for the relevant levels in the Government’s National Framework for Living with Covid 19 and relevant guidelines in the Six Counties.

“The GAA will continue to monitor the situation in the coming days and weeks, regarding changes in government guidelines, before liaising with our units accordingly.

“The Association would also like to acknowledge all of those units who have worked diligently in complying with the public health advice around the staging of our games and training sessions since activity resumed.

“More than ever, we ask that you continue with this approach where training sessions for your players is continuing.”

More to follow…

