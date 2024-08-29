Davy Fitzgerald announces his Antrim hurling management team

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS revealed his Antrim senior hurling management team as he builds up his preparations for the 2025 season.

Pat Bennett, Arron Graffin, and Paudie Shivers will form the coaching and team selection group. Antrim hurling great Neil McManus will act as the sports performance coach.

Antrim Senior Hurling Manager Davy Fitzgerald, has this evening announced his backroom coaching team.



Coach/Team Selection – Pat Bennett, Arron Graffin, Paudie Shivers



Sports Performance Coach – Neil McManus



Best of luck for the season ahead #Saffrons2025 🟡⚪️ pic.twitter.com/EkbMVgzLdz — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) August 28, 2024

Advertisement

Bennett has a long association with Fitzgerald, having worked previously with him in Waterford and Wexford. The father of Waterford hurlers Stephen, Kieran, and Shane, he managed Ferns St Aidan’s to win the Wexford senior hurling championship in 2023.

He has also been involved with the Kerry hurlers in recent times when Stephen Molumphy was in charge.

Pat Bennett celebrating after the 2023 Wexford final with Ian Byrne. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Graffin is a former Antrim hurling defender and he captained his club Ruairí Óg Cushendall to contest the 2016 All-Ireland senior club hurling final against Limerick champions Na Piarsaigh.

McManus is Graffin’s club team-mate, who also featured in that club final, and only retired from the inter-county game in June 2023. The attacking great enjoyed a brilliant 17-year inter-county career playing for Antrim. Shivers has been involed in Antrim underage teams of late, managing the county U20 side.

Neil McManus in action for Antrim in the 2022 Joe McDonagh Cup final. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Fitzgerald was appointed Antrim senior hurling manager earlier this month, filling the vacancy created by the departure of Darren Gleeson.