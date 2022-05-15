Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 15 May 2022
Antrim seal place in Joe McDonagh Cup final with hammering of Meath

Antrim ran up 7-29 in Navan to qualify for the Croke Park decider.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 May 2022, 3:38 PM
51 minutes ago 1,004 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5764780
File photo of Antrim's Conor McCann.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

ANTRIM HAVE QUALIFIED for the Joe McDonagh Cup final with a game to spare by hammering Meath this afternoon, winning 7-29 to 3-13 in Navan . To save you getting out the calculator: Antrim totalled 50 points, and the winning margin was 28 points. 

Their 100% record in the competition thus far means Antrim are through to the Croke Park decider, ahead of next week’s meeting with Kerry. 

Antrim ran up an outstanding 5-22 in the first half alone, with Conor McCann and Seaan Elliott each scoring two goals, with Paddy Burke also getting in on the act. 

Eoin O’Neill tagged on another two goals in the second half.  

 

The42 Team

