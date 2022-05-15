Antrim seal place in Joe McDonagh Cup final with hammering of Meath

ANTRIM HAVE QUALIFIED for the Joe McDonagh Cup final with a game to spare by hammering Meath this afternoon, winning 7-29 to 3-13 in Navan . To save you getting out the calculator: Antrim totalled 50 points, and the winning margin was 28 points.

Their 100% record in the competition thus far means Antrim are through to the Croke Park decider, ahead of next week’s meeting with Kerry.

Antrim ran up an outstanding 5-22 in the first half alone, with Conor McCann and Seaan Elliott each scoring two goals, with Paddy Burke also getting in on the act.

Eoin O’Neill tagged on another two goals in the second half.

Advertisement

Latest #JoeMcDonaghCup 🏆

Full Time

An Mhí: 3-13(22)

Aontroim : 7-29(50)

Well done lads great performance👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0IeyJvhfKK — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) May 15, 2022