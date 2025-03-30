21-year-old Dalton hopes to help Ireland shut Italy down

THINKING BACK TO her Ireland debut in 2022, Aoife Dalton describes it as a “fever dream.”

She was only 19 when she got her first cap on the tour of Japan, scoring a try as she immediately impressed in midfield.

Only a year before, she had been playing for the Leinster U18s, so it was a swift rise for the Offaly woman. But she hasn’t looked back since that first cap in Shizuoka.

Now, as she gets set for her 20th international cap in the Six Nations clash with Italy this afternoon in Parma [KO 3pm Irish time, Virgin Media/BBC 2 NI], 21-year-old Dalton is a key player for Ireland

“I was very raw coming in at 19,” says Dalton, who started playing rugby with Tullamore RFC when she was 15.

“I didn’t really know what was going on. But I’m very lucky with the players around me, they completely took me under their wing when I came in. The coaches as well have facilitated my growth and given me areas of my game to build on and just become a better player.

“I didn’t really know what the expectation was. It was so beyond a dream for me. I didn’t think I’d make an Ireland squad ever, to be honest, and then this all happened when I was 19.”

It helped that she debuted with out-half Dannah O’Brien, her Leinster team-mate, and Dalton quickly developed as an international player.

Dalton makes a break against France last weekend. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Her defence in midfield has always stood out, with the Old Belvedere RFC centre now a big defensive leader for Ireland thanks to her aggressive reads and tackling.

She was told to study legendary Ireland centre Lynne Cantwell’s game when she first got into the Ireland set-up – “I always get compared to her. We’re both small so I think that’s probably why!” – and Dalton is a real student of the game.

She watches as much rugby as she can, the men’s Premiership in England a favourite, but defending has long been a point of difference.

“When I came in, I found that was one thing I could do and was able to execute on-pitch,” says Dalton.

“I had never been in an environment where there was such a demand, regardless of your age or how many caps you had – I was out of my depth in that area – but I felt I could offer something on the defensive side.

“It’s not easy for me, I wouldn’t say it comes naturally but I knew I wanted to be really good at it and I went after it. I watch lots of rugby in fairness and Hugh [Hogan], our defence coach, his level of detail makes my job easy so I have a lot to thank him for.”

Outside centre Dalton teams up with Eve Higgins in the Irish midfield again today, with Enya Breen ready to be sprung from the bench against the Italians.

The hosts had a 38-5 defeat to England last weekend, performing well in the second half, and Ireland have done their homework. Italy will be improved by welcoming back captain and number eight Elisa Giordano and goal-kicking centre Michela Sillari, among others.

Elisa Giordano is back to captain Italy. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

But Dalton explains that Scott Bemand’s side are more focused on improving things after their own disappointing opening defeat to France in Belfast last weekend.

“Our execution just wasn’t good enough,” she says, flagging how Ireland’s handling and discipline hurt them at times.

“We knew coming into the game that we had all the capability to win that game. At the minute, we’re not content going out against Tier 1 nations and just keeping up with them.

“We actually know we’ve the full capability now to actually go out and beat teams like France, teams in the top five.”

After some encouraging signs and plenty of frustrating last weekend, a win in Parma would get Ireland’s Six Nations campaign well and truly rolling.

ITALY: Francesca Granzotto; Aura Muzzo, Michela Sillari, Beatrice Rigoni, Alyssa D’Incà; Emma Steveanin, Sofia Stefan; Silvia Turani, Vittoria Vecchini, Gaia Maris; Valeria Fedrighi, Giordana Duca; Francesca Sgorbini, Sara Tounesi, Elisa Giordano (captain).

Replacements: Laura Gurioli, Vittoria Zanette, Sara Seye, Beatrice Veronese, Alissa Ranuccini, Alia Bitonci, Sara Mannini, Beatrice Capomaggi.

IRELAND: Stacey Flood; Anna McGann, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Costigan; Dannah O’Brien, Aoibheann Reilly; Niamh O’Dowd, Neve Jones, Linda Djougang; Ruth Campbell, Fiona Tuite; Edel McMahon, Erin King, Aoife Wafer.

Replacements: Cliodhna Moloney, Siobhán McCarthy, Christy Haney, Grace Moore, Dorothy Wall, Brittany Hogan, Emily Lane, Enya Breen.

Referee: Ella Goldsmith [Rugby Australia].