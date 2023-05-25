Ireland defender suffers knee setback but Man United hopeful for World Cup availability

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Aoife Mannion has suffered a knee setback, but Manchester United remain hopeful she will make the World Cup this summer.

Mannion was not included in United’s matchday squad for their 2-1 win over Manchester rivals City in the Women’s Super League on Sunday, and was reportedly wearing a knee brace after the game.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, United manager Marc Skinner confirmed the English-born defender suffered a “small tweak” to her MCL [Medial Collateral Ligament] in training.

While there’s no structural damage, she is expected to be out for a few weeks but the club are “hoping” she can be available for World Cup selection. “That’s the plan,” Skinner added, as quoted by BBC Sport journalist Emma Sanders.

This comes as another blow for Mannion, who has suffered two anterior cruciate ligament injuries in recent years. The 27-year-old centre-half has made a big impression through her two Ireland caps to date.

United’s final game of the season is against Everton on Saturday, while Chelsea face Reading as the title race — and relegation battle — goes right down to the wire.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that Ireland duo Megan Walsh and Megan Connolly will leave the club this summer, while Ruesha Littlejohn is set to depart Aston Villa.

Brighton released a list of players that will be leaving the club following the expiry of their contracts this morning, with Danielle Carter, Victoria Williams and Kayleigh Green also moving on.

Victoria Williams, Kayleigh Green, Megan Connolly, Danielle Carter and Megan Walsh will leave the club following the expiry of their contracts.



Cork midfielder Connolly and English-born goalkeeper Walsh have both been at the club since 2019, making 76 and 79 appearances respectively.

“All good things must come to an end,” Connolly, who captained the team this season and should sign off on appearance number 80 against Leicester City on Saturday, wrote on Twitter.

“My journey at Brighton has come to a close. Over the last five years I have had some of the best times of my life. I have made memories and friendships to last a lifetime.

“Thank you to Hope Powell and Amy Merricks who made this all possible by taking a chance on me all those years ago signing me for Brighton. You have made me a better person and player.

“To all my team-mates over the years, thank you for making the hard days not so hard and the best days some of the greatest.

“And finally, to the fans, thank you for all your love and support over the years. You have never let the team down and have always got behind us.

All good things must come to an end 💫



And while there has been no confirmation from Aston Villa as of yet, Littlejohn announced her news in a Youtube video last night.

“I won’t be a Villa player next season,” she told her sister, journalist Shebahn Aherne, on a WSL preview vlog.

“It’s been fun, it’s been real. I’ve loved it, it’s been great. But at the end of the day, I probably wouldn’t play much so that’s fine, the club are being honest. This is football.”

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a colourful career thus far, though her most recent chapter at Villa was an injury-hampered one. Littlejohn also confirmed she won’t play against Arsenal this weekend as she manages her load after an Achilles flare-up and eyes the bigger picture of the World Cup.

Vera Pauw’s side make their major tournament debut against co-hosts Australia in Group B eight weeks today — on 20 July — before facing Canada in Perth and Nigeria in Brisbane.