Ireland's Aoife O'Rourke. Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO
FreeBoxing

Aoife O'Rourke secures bronze medal at World Championships

Roscommon native beat Norway’s Sunniva Hofstand 4-1 to book place in Saturday’s semi-final.
1.54pm, 10 Sep 2025

AOIFE O’ROURKE SECURED a bronze medal and a place in the semi-final of the World Championships with a resounding win over Sunniva Hofstand.

The Roscommon native beat the Norwegian 4-1 in today’s quarter-final stage and will now take on China’s Chengyu Yang in Saturday’s afternoon session.

More to follow…

