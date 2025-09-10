The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Aoife O'Rourke secures bronze medal at World Championships
AOIFE O’ROURKE SECURED a bronze medal and a place in the semi-final of the World Championships with a resounding win over Sunniva Hofstand.
The Roscommon native beat the Norwegian 4-1 in today’s quarter-final stage and will now take on China’s Chengyu Yang in Saturday’s afternoon session.
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Aoife O'Rourke Boxing World Boxing Championships