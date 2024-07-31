Advertisement
Aoife O'Rourke in action against Poland’s Elzibeth Wojcik. James Crombie/INPHO
Paris 2024

'I'm so disappointed' - Aoife O'Rourke bows out of Olympics following split decision defeat

It was a 3-2 split decision in favour of Poland’s Elzbieta Wojcik.
9.20pm, 31 Jul 2024
AOIFE O’ROURKE HAS bowed out of the Paris Olympics following a split decision defeat in her last 16 bout against Poland’s Elzbieta Wojcik in the Women’s 57kg.

It was a cagey fight where the Polish fighter was warned repeatedly for holding, and while it looked as though the Castlrea native landed enough decisive blows to progress, it was the woman in the red corner who prevailed with the 3-2 split decision.

The Korean and American judges ruled in Wojcik’s favour in every round while the Dutch judge gave every round to O’Rourke. The Hungarian judge awarded two of the rounds to O’Rourke and one to the Pole. The Canadian favoured Wojcik with their card reading 28-28.

Wojcik was guilty of holding throughout the fight, and was deducted a point in the first round. However, she continued to commit the foul but was not penalised again.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m so disappointed,” O’Rourke told RTÉ Sport after the fight.

“I’ve let myself down, the coaches down, all the supporters. I came out and gave it my best. That’s all I can ask of myself.

“She’s a brilliant opponent. It’s not our first time to meet. I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy battle and fair play to her. I hope she continues on in the competition.”

When asked if she was frustrated by her opponent’s persistent holding in the fight, O’Rourke replied:

“It gets frustrating but there’s not a lot I can do. It is what it is”

O’Rourke was considered a strong medal prospect going into these Games, but will exit the Olympics now after a controversial result.

Sinead Farrell
