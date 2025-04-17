TG4 to become only place to watch URC for free in Ireland

TG4 IS SET to become the exclusive free-to-air broadcaster of the URC in the Republic of Ireland from next season.

The Irish language broadcaster has agreed a new TV deal with the URC to continue it’s coverage for another four years, running until 2029.

The league is currently shown on both TG4 and RTÉ in Ireland, with URC organisers agreeing a four-year deal with the two broadcasters back in 2021.

However the new TV deal sees RTÉ drop out, with TG4 becoming the sole free-to-air destination for live URC coverage in the Republic.

🚨 Fógra / Announcement 🚨



Craobhchomórtas Rugbaí Aontaithe ar fáil @TG4TV go dtí 2029 😍



TG4 become exclusive Free-to-Air broadcaster of the URC in Ireland 💪 @URCOfficial #BKTURC pic.twitter.com/wtUVVM1S9L — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) April 17, 2025

TG4′s new rights agreement includes a minimum of 26 games, plus selected access to the quarter-finals and semi-finals until 2029. TG4 will broadcast this season’s URC final, and will also have live coverage of the 2027 and 2029 URC finals.

Martin Anayi, CEO of United Rugby Championship, said: “No broadcaster in Ireland has provided as much support to this league over such an extensive length of time as TG4 and their partnership will eclipse two decades during this next cycle. TG4’s desire to produce sports coverage to the highest levels has grown alongside the evolution of the BKT URC which is a great reward for fans.

“Language and sport carry such rich cultural significance across the world and TG4 do an incredible job at celebrating them together in a live environment. The BKT URC is full of diversity and different communities that are united by their passion for our sport and there are few stakeholders who symbolise that better than TG4.”

TG4 Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: “TG4 is very pleased to continue showcasing the BKT URC and to provide free-to-air coverage of these important and exciting rugby matches. We are proud to be the exclusive free-to-air partner of the BKT URC in Ireland and to extend our long-standing commitment to the league.

“Rugby holds a central place in TG4’s sports coverage, and we look forward to bringing even more thrilling encounters and unforgettable moments to audiences across the island over the coming seasons.”