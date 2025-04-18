Advertisement
Limerick's Declan Hannon lifting the Mick Mackey cup last year. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Call it

Poll: Who will win the Munster hurling championship?

Limerick are the defending six in a row champions.
9.01am, 18 Apr 2025

IT’S ALMOST TIME. The 2025 Munster senior hurling championship throws in this weekend.

Limerick start out as the defending six in a row champions. Hype surrounds Cork after their Division 1A league title win earlier this month, while Tipperary will be looking to bounce back from that defeat.

Clare are the All-Ireland winners, but suffered league relegation. Waterford lifted some early season silverware in Division 1B. Anything could happen here.

Before Limerick’s reign of terror, Cork last reigned supreme with back-to-back successes in 2017 and 2018, while John Kiely’s side have beaten Tipperary (2019 and 2021), Waterford (2020) and Clare (2022, 2023 and 2024) in recent finals.

Opening weekend should be good. The Treaty launch their seven in a row bid away to Tipperary in Thurles, while Clare welcome high-flying Cork to Ennis. Waterford wait in the wings, with a blockbuster few weeks ahead.

Before the Munster madness starts again, call it.

Who will win the Munster hurling championship?


Poll Results:

Cork (110)
Limerick (64)
Tipperary (24)
Clare (17)
Waterford (9)

