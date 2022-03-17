History for Ardscoil Rís as they take a first colleges title back to Limerick

Ardscoil Rís 1-17

St Kieran’s College 0-15

Robert Cribbin reports from Croke Park

ARDSCOIL RÍS OF Limerick captured their first ever All-Ireland senior hurling colleges title after claiming a five-point victory over Kilkenny aristocrats St Kieran’s College in Croke Park this afternoon.

Ardscoil Rís were appearing in their fourth ever final and after losing out in all three previous deciders to St Kieran’s in 2010, 2011 and 2016, Niall Moran’s side finally reversed the trend.

Kieran’s themselves were in a seventh consecutive showpiece and they were hoping to make it five wins in six, and despite Harry Shine giving them an opening minute lead, they were chasing shadows for the majority of the contest as the Limerick school were fully warranted winners.

Despite Niall O’Farrell squandering a 19th minute penalty for the Munster finalists, the youngster who was a late addition to the team caused huge problems for Kieran’s as he finished with seven points in total.

It was nip and tuck up until that point with Kieran’s leading 0-5 to 0-4 after Shine and Joe Fitzpatrick impressed early on but the final 10 minutes of the half belonged to Ardscoil Rís as they hit six points on the trot to go into the break with a commanding advantage.

Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

As they always tend to do, Kieran’s battled back and when they got within two points of their opponents with the wind at their back they appeared to be in prime position to catch the Limerick side in the final stretch.

Unlike previous years, though, it was Niall Moran’s Ardscoil Rís team who finished the better and when David Kennedy shot past Alan Dunphy in the 55th minute for the game’s only goal, celebrations could begin in earnest as they powered to a 1-17 to 0-15 success.

Scorers for Ardscoil Ris - Niall O’Farrell (0-7, 0-4f, 0-1 65), David Kennedy (1-3), Shane O’Brien (0-4), Rian O’Byrne, Jack Golden, Dylan Lynch (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Kieran’s College - Harry Shine (0-4, 0-2f), Joe Fitzpatrick (0-4, 0-1f), Ben Whitty (0-3, 0-1 65), James Carroll, Donagh Murphy, Padraig Naddy, Paddy Langton (0-1each).

Ardscoil Ris - Seimi Gully; Evan O’Leary, John Fitzgerald, Colm Flynn; Michael Gavin, Cian Scully, Vince Harrington; JJ Carey, Rian O’Byrne; Shane O’Brien, Niall O’Farrell, Jack Golden; Brian O’Keeffe, Oisin O’Farrell, David Kennedy. Subs: Dylan Lynch for Flynn 48 mins, Diarmuid Stritch for O’Byrne 58 mins, Sean McMahon for O’ Keeffe 59 mins.

St Kieran’s College- Alan Dunphy; Jack Butler, Adam O’Connor, Paddy Langton; Padraig Lennon, Joe Fitzpatrick, Conor Cody; James Carroll, Killian Doyle, Ted Dunne, Harry Shine, Ben Whitty, Donagh Murphy, Luke Connellan, Padraig Naddy. Subs: Anthony Ireland Wall for Naddy 41 mins, Alex Sheridan for Murphy 51 mins, Nick Doheny for Dunne 56 mins.

Referee – Liam Gordon (Galway)

