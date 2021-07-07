Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 7 July 2021
Emi Martinez the penalty hero to send Argentina into Copa final against Brazil

The Aston Villa keeper saved three penalties in the shoot-out after a bruising 1-1 draw with Colombia.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Jul 2021, 8:17 AM
1 hour ago 2,489 Views 0 Comments
Martinez saved from Yerry Mina (pictured) as well as from Davinson Sanchez and Edwin Cardona.
Image: Eraldo Peres
Image: Eraldo Peres

GOALKEEPER EMILIANO MARTINEZ was the hero as Argentina defeated Colombia on penalties to set up a dream Copa America final against Brazil.
Argentina stopper Martinez saved three penalties in the shoot-out after a bruising 1-1 draw in Brasilia.
Hosts Brazil beat Peru 1-0 in Monday’s first semi-final meaning Neymar and Lionel Messi will go head-to-head on Saturday at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium.Two years ago a Brazil team missing the injured Neymar knocked out Argentina in the semi-finals before winning their ninth Copa title on home soil.

For Messi, 34, time is running out to win a first major international title with his national team, having previously lost in three Copa finals and the 2014 World Cup final.

For once he wasn’t his country’s main hero, although he did create the opening goal for Lautaro Martinez on seven minutes, before Luis Diaz equalized just after the hour mark.

In the shoot-out, goalkeeper Martinez three times dived to his left to save penalties from center-backs Davinson Sanchez and Yerry Mina, as well as midfielder Edwin Cardona.

And although Rodrigo De Paul skied his penalty for Argentina, Messi — who finished with blood seeping visibly from his left ankle  – was amongst the scorers to give them a 3-2 victory on spot-kicks.

Saving penalties “is a question of luck and today it was my turn to be the glorious one”, said Martinez.

“We said it the first day, we want to play the final and what better than playing Brazil on their pitch.”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author
AFP

