Emi Martinez the penalty hero to send Argentina into Copa final against Brazil

For Messi, 34, time is running out to win a first major international title with his national team, having previously lost in three Copa finals and the 2014 World Cup final.

For once he wasn’t his country’s main hero, although he did create the opening goal for Lautaro Martinez on seven minutes, before Luis Diaz equalized just after the hour mark.

In the shoot-out, goalkeeper Martinez three times dived to his left to save penalties from center-backs Davinson Sanchez and Yerry Mina, as well as midfielder Edwin Cardona.

And although Rodrigo De Paul skied his penalty for Argentina, Messi — who finished with blood seeping visibly from his left ankle – was amongst the scorers to give them a 3-2 victory on spot-kicks.

Saving penalties “is a question of luck and today it was my turn to be the glorious one”, said Martinez.

“We said it the first day, we want to play the final and what better than playing Brazil on their pitch.”

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!