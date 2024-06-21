Messi makes history as Argentina begin Copa America title defence Canada win

WORLD CHAMPIONS ARGENTINA opened their bid for back-to-back Copa America titles with a 2-0 win over Canada in front of a crowd of 70,564 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

Julian Alvarez put Argentina ahead in the 49th minute but a combination of inspired goalkeeping from Canada’s Max Crepeau and Lionel Messi’s surprising lack of precision in front of goal ensured that the underdogs were in the game until Lautaro Martinez settled the contest in the 88th minute.

Backed by a huge support decked out in light blue and white striped shirts, Argentina fully deserved their victory but Canada — ranked 48th in the world — can take plenty of credit for the way they fought with the 15-time Copa America winners.

Messi became the most capped player in the competition’s history, making his 35th appearance in what is his seventh tournament, while Alvarez was preferred to Lautaro as his strike partner in attack.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was central in the build-up to both goals, playing Lautoro through with a clinical, defence-splitting pass late on.

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni was pleased with his team’s spirit but upset with the temporary grass surface placed on top of Atlanta’s artificial pitch.

“We had to dig in and close out the game, which is what it’s all about in the end,” he said.

“Sometime you can’t play your game, as I always say, there are times when the opponent won’t let you. In this case it was the opponent and the pitch. We had to play differently and the important thing is that we won.”

Canada boss Jesse Marsch, meanwhile, was pleased with his team’s willingness to go toe-to-toe with the world’s best.

“We played fearlessly. I think we learnt a lot from it — mostly that we can play with these dudes.”

