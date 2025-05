Which Irish venue will host the NFL clash between the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers this September? Alamy Stock Photo Aviva Stadium Croke Park

Páirc Uí Chaoimh Thomond Park

Louth were crowned Leinster football champions last Sunday for the first time since what year? ©INPHO/James Crombie 2010 1968

1957 1977

Rachael Blackmore announced her retirement as a jockey this week. In which year did she become the first woman to win the Grand National? ©INPHO/Tom Maher 2021 2019

2020 2022

Who scored the extra-time winning point for Donegal in the Ulster final against Armagh? ©INPHO/Ben Brady Michael Murphy ©INPHO/Ben Brady Oisín Gallen

©INPHO/Ben Brady Hugh McFadden ©INPHO/Ben Brady Niall O'Donnell

Which League of Ireland manager quoted WB Yeats this week by saying, "sportsmanship is dead and gone, it’s with O’Leary in the grave.” ©INPHO/Tom Maher Damien Duff ©INPHO/Tom Maher Alan Reynolds

©INPHO/Tom Maher Stephen Kenny ©INPHO/Morgan Tracey Tiernan Lynch

Munster announced today Billy Burns is one of six players that will leave the province at the end of the season. Who did he join Munster from last summer? INPHO Ulster Gloucester

Bath Connacht

In which US state is the Quail Hollow golf course, the site for this week's PGA Championship? Alamy South Carolina Florida

North Carolina Virginia

Who managed Tipperary to win the Munster U20 hurling title last Wednesday night? INPHO Liam Sheedy Fintan O'Connor

James Woodlock Brendan Cummins

The IRFU confirmed this week it will discontinue it’s men’s Sevens programmes. Where did the Irish team finish in the Paris Olympics last year? INPHO 7th 6th

8th 5th