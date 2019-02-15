Quartet of South American nations make joint bid to host 2030 World Cup

Argentina's Lionel Messi and his Barcelona team-mate, Arturo Vidal of Chile.

ARGENTINA, CHILE, PARAGUAY and Uruguay are to submit a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay had already submitted a joint bid to host the centenary edition of football’s most prestigious tournament, but Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera said that those countries’ presidents had agreed to Chile’s participation in the “joint candidacy”.

Argentina and Uruguay originally announced their intention to submit a joint bid in 2017, before Paraguay joined the coalition later that year.

The South American bid potentially faces competition from Ireland and Britain, Morocco and another by an eastern European confederation of Greece, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania.

Last September, the FAI announced they had embarked on “positive discussions” with the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland about hosting the global tournament.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has mooted a joint bid with Morocco, which has failed five times in bidding to host the World Cup, and Portugal.

Uruguay hosted and won the inaugural World Cup in 1930, Chile was the venue in 1962 and Argentina emulated its neighbour’s achievement by lifting the trophy on home soil in 1978.

