'We put ourselves in a position to maybe win the game'

WITH THE CLOCK running down at Aviva Stadium Argentina had history within their reach. Felipe Contepomi’s men had delivered an energy-sapping second-half defensive effort to hold Ireland scoreless in the second 40, and having clawed a 22-9 half-time deficit back to just three points, the Pumas were in the Ireland 22 and on the prowl.

A nervous home crowd watched on as the visitors inched forward, before an Argentina knock-on triggered a roar of relief as those in blue and white shirts fell to the turf.

To win, or even draw, in Dublin would have felt special for all involved. None would have felt it more than head coach Felipe Contepomi, who called this city home for 10 years as a player and a coach with Leinster.

“Look, it’s disappointing obviously because it hurts and I hate losing more than what I love, which is winning,” Contepomi said.

“The performance itself, we didn’t start well but we got into the game and I think we ended up in good form. When you play against the best teams in the world you know it’s going to go to the 80th minute and it will be small margins, and that was it.