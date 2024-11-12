'Felipe knows Irish rugby so well and Leinster - it's an added bonus'

AS THEY PREPARE to take on Andy Farrell’s international side at the Aviva Stadium this Friday evening, Argentina assistant coach Kendrick Lynn has admitted it is ‘an added bonus’ that there are two men within their ranks who possess inside knowledge of Irish rugby.

In addition to Felipe Contepomi – a former Leinster player who subsequently served as their backs coach from 2018 to 2022 – being in charge of the team, Connacht star Santiago Cordero is also part of the current Argentine set-up and was amongst the tries when the Pumas defeated Italy 50-18 in Udine last Saturday.

While New Zealand native Lynn (who took up his role as assistant coach in June of this year) says they haven’t leaned too heavily on either Contepomi or Cordero in their initial build-up to the game, he acknowledged it is an advantage that both men are acquainted with so many players in the Irish camp.

“Felipe knows Irish rugby so well and Leinster. There’s a fair bit of that, but to be honest we haven’t doubled down or spoken to Santi about anything really too particular. We’re trying to nail off how we want to play and keep doing what we’re doing,” Lynn remarked in a Zoom call earlier today.

“We understand what the Ireland team can bring, the type of team they are. The strength that they have, their individual players and their skill set. It will help that guys like Santi have been here and they know them and obviously we’ve the experience of Felipe. I guess it’s an added bonus.”

Having been sidelined for the majority of their 2023/24 campaign with an ACL injury – he regained full fitness in time to make two appearances at the tail end of the term – Cordero has finally enjoyed a sustained run of games in the green of Connacht this season. The former Exeter Chiefs and Bordeaux player has featured in all six outings that the westerners have played in the United Rugby Championship to date, but he had already returned to the Argentinian fold before Connacht got up and running in their latest URC campaign.

There was 65 minutes gone on the clock when Cordero crossed the Italian whitewash last weekend and the manner in which he grabbed his try was particularly pleasing from Lynn’s perspective.

Santiago Cordero scores a try during Italy v Argentina at the weekend. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“That came from just massive work off the ball. He recognised that there was an opportunity. He was on the far side of the field, he was by himself. Then he made a good, early decision and he worked really hard off the ball. Then he was there to score and finish.

“It was good to see him using his footwork, because that’s a real strength of his. He’s a great man to have in the back line, he’s really positive and his style of play really suits us.”

Joining Lynn on yesterday’s Zoom call was Juan Martin Gonzalez – who lined out at blindside flanker for Argentina’s victory at the expense of Italy.

Having already secured wins against world champions South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and France in the current calendar year, Gonzalez and the Pumas are now looking to pick up their first-ever win over Ireland in Dublin.

They will be facing an Irish side that are looking to regroup in the wake of a disappointing performance and result at home to New Zealand in their opening Autumn Nations Series test last Friday, but Gonzalez believes this could make them an even tougher proposition for their upcoming meeting on Lansdowne Road.

“It’s true that they didn’t perform really well against the All Blacks, but they lost their last game, so I think they are coming with more strength. That is one thing and it is really hard to play here in Ireland. The stadium is going to be amazing, all the people are going to be crazy, but for us that is good. We like that challenge,” Gonzalez explained.

Although four of those that Contepomi included in his 35-man selection for their November internationals against Italy, Ireland and France are based domestically, the vast majority of the Argentina squad are playing their club rugby in Europe at the moment. Gonzalez falls into the latter category and is now in his second season at English Premiership outfit Saracens.

Before throwing in his lot with Sarries, Gonzalez spent two seasons at London Irish – making 37 appearances under the stewardship of ex-Ireland head coach Declan Kidney. Both he and fellow Argentine international Lucio Cinti made the move to Saracens after Irish were placed into administration in 2023 and Gonzalez is enjoying life at a club that is spearheaded by Bangor’s Mark McCall.

“I went to London Irish when I was 20 years old and it was amazing. I really enjoyed that. It’s true that we don’t have other chances. You have to go to other places if you want to be in Pumas,” Gonzalez added.

“Now we have three teams in Argentina that are really good, but at that moment we didn’t have [any]. That’s why I went to London Irish and it was a really good experience.

“Saracens is amazing. I really love to be there and to play there. The people are really good with me and I’m really excited to keep playing there.”