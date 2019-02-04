This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
From opening an 18th season of inter-county football to a huge netball performance in Manchester

Armagh star Caroline O’Hanlon has had a manic two days.

By Emma Duffy Monday 4 Feb 2019, 10:20 PM
o'hanlon Dual star: Caroline O'Hanlon.

AFTER OPENING HER 18th season of inter-county football yesterday, Armagh stalwart Caroline O’Hanlon produced a player-of-the-match performance across the water this evening in netball action with Manchester Thunder.

The 34-year-old earned her second constitutive player-of-the-match award for a “stand out, yet signature, performance in centre court,” according to her club.

Manchester Thunder ran out 62-47 winners against London Pulse as the Sky Sports cameras followed the Super League action and Manchester United great Paul Scholes watched on.

O’Hanlon, who plays her club football with Carrickcruppen and works as a doctor, was pivotal as Thunder maintained their 100% start to the season and was also on the winning side yesterday as the Orchard county opened their Division 2 league campaign on a high.

They beat Laois on a scoreline of 5-13 to 1-10 and three-time All-Star O’Hanlon was sprung from the bench at half time to see out the win and pull the strings from midfield.

Also 2014 Player of the Year, O’Hanlon leads an extremely busy life flying between two countries for inter-count football, netball and life as a doctor.

You can read more in our 2017 interview here.

