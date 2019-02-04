From opening an 18th season of inter-county football to a huge netball performance in Manchester

Dual star: Caroline O'Hanlon.

AFTER OPENING HER 18th season of inter-county football yesterday, Armagh stalwart Caroline O’Hanlon produced a player-of-the-match performance across the water this evening in netball action with Manchester Thunder.

The 34-year-old earned her second constitutive player-of-the-match award for a “stand out, yet signature, performance in centre court,” according to her club.

Manchester Thunder ran out 62-47 winners against London Pulse as the Sky Sports cameras followed the Super League action and Manchester United great Paul Scholes watched on.

O’Hanlon, who plays her club football with Carrickcruppen and works as a doctor, was pivotal as Thunder maintained their 100% start to the season and was also on the winning side yesterday as the Orchard county opened their Division 2 league campaign on a high.

They beat Laois on a scoreline of 5-13 to 1-10 and three-time All-Star O’Hanlon was sprung from the bench at half time to see out the win and pull the strings from midfield.

Also 2014 Player of the Year, O’Hanlon leads an extremely busy life flying between two countries for inter-count football, netball and life as a doctor.

